Decisions decisions …

Decision one: go to the cinema. There are some great films on screen this week, including Birds Of Prey and Parasite. We’ll check them all out here.

Decision Two: Stay in it and watch one of these films, which in turn leads you to five other decisions.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Exodus: Gods and Kings – FilmFour – 6:05 p.m.

The first of two Ridley Scott films tonight that tells the biblical story of Moses (Christian Bale), who learns of his true lineage, and who stands up against Pharaoh Ramses II (Joel Edgerton) to help the Hebrew people flee To help Egypt.

Coming To America – Comedy Central – 9pm

“Yes, I met Dr. Martin Luther King in Memphis, Tennessee in 1962. I go down the street and do my own business, just keep going. Feel good. I go around the corner, a man comes towards me and hits me. ” my chest, right. I’m falling on the floor, right. And I look up and it’s Dr. Martin Luther King. I said ‘Dr. King? ‘ and he said ‘Oops, I thought you were someone else.’ “

Black Hawk Down – ITV4 – 9pm

Ewan McGregor, Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Tom Sizemore, Sam Shepherd and many other stars in Ridley Scott’s brutal war film play against the real story of a team of nearly 100 U.S. Army Rangers traveling to the capital, Mogadishu, for the two of them to snatch top lieutenants of a Somali warlord.

Demolition Man – TCM – 9 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is the crazy cop who is frozen and then … thawed? … to stop Wesley Snipes’ crazy villain. It’s a sucker, an OTT action thriller, and it’s a lot of fun. Don’t take anything too seriously.

Reservoir Dogs – Film Four – 11:05 p.m.

Tarantino’s first film and probably still his best in the eyes of many. A tight, fast-paced thriller that deals with the violent fallout of a diamond theft that went wrong. Endlessly quotable, almost instantly iconic.

