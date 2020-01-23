advertisement

We hope you like action films because tonight there are many of them on the menu!

So we have superhero action.

We have classic (Is something from 1991 old enough to be a “classic”? Discuss.) Action.

We have teen scared action.

advertisement

We have everything to do with stars.

If you like action films, tonight is your night!

Thursday January 23

The Hunger Games: Catch Fire – E4 – 9pm

The second (and best!) Part of the future dystopian action series in which teenagers kill each other, with Jennifer Lawrence and an all-star cast in a huge survival game.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army – Comedy Central – 9pm

Superior comic sequel featuring Ron Perlman as the red horny guy trying to stop Armageddon. The later Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro, as usual, makes it one of the most beautiful films you have ever seen.

Terminator 2: Last Day – ITV4 – 9 p.m.

Probably the greatest action film ever and perhaps the best sequel ever. Lots of good things here.

Ocean’s Eleven – TCM – 9pm

Probably the greatest remake ever. Did you even know that it is a remake? Probably not. But the original had Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and the like, but this one has Clooney and Pitt and Roberts and Damon and is generally a HUGE amount of fun.

Starred Up – FilmFour – 11:05 p.m.

Powerful prison drama starring Jack O’Connell as a violent criminal jailed in the same prison as his own estranged father (Ben Mendelsohn).

,

advertisement