So tonight you have the opportunity to see a film on the big screen (you can find our reviews of all new releases here) or to watch a film on the small screen:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Mechanic: Resurrection – FilmFour – 9 p.m.

Jason Statham is a retired killer who is forced to retire and make a series of attacks look like an accident, or a very bad man will kill his girlfriend (Jessica Alba). But the plot doesn’t matter. We are all here to see Statham kick people in the face.

Curse Of Chucky – Horror Channel – 9pm

With the sixth entry in the children’s game series, the films return to absolute horror after two vague comedic trips, and that’s all the better. Probably the very best in the series, provided you crave demon-possessed dolls.

A perfect murder – TCM – 9pm

Michael Douglas is the super rich businessman who finds out that his wife Gwyenth Paltrow cheated on him with Viggo Mortensen. So he pays MORENSEN a LOT to actually murder his wife, but things don’t go according to plan. A pretty decent remake of Hitchcock’s classic Dial M For Murder.

Me, Me & Irene – Comedy Central – 10pm

Jim Carrey plays a state trooper with a split personality. He was commissioned to protect Renée Zellweger and take it to New York. However, if he forgets to take his medication, hell breaks loose. It was Carrey’s reunion with his Dumm & Dümmer directors and it’s funnier than it was advertised.

Boyhood – FilmFour – 12.45 p.m.

Twelve years later, director Richard Linklater tells the fictional story of a boy growing up to be a young man and how he and the world around him are changing during this time. 100% deserves to win the Oscar for best picture this year against Birdman, and it remains one of the few films to get a perfect 100 point rating at Metacritic.

