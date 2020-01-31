advertisement

The Bukalasa seminar obtained 100% of first grades (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – PML Daily presents the ranking of the 300 best schools of the Ugandan education certificate 2019 (result of the ordinary level exams / S.4), published by the Minister of Education in Kampala today, January 31.

The ranking is based mainly on the percentage of candidates passing through the first division compared to the total number per center.

When the schools had the same proportion of students succeeding in the same division, for example for schools where 100% of their candidates succeeded in the first division, we considered the quality of the scores, represented by the average overall score.

Students of Lubiri SS at an event. The school is one of the best performers in the 2019 S.4 results (PHOTO / Courtesy).

Based on these criteria, these are the top 300 S4 schools in Uganda, in order of ranking: Bukalasa Minor Seminary (Kalungu) Lubiri Secondary School Annex (Kampala) Seeta High School (Mukono) Bp. Cipriano Kihangire High School, Mt. St. Marys College Namagunga (Mukono), St. Henrys College, Kitovu who had all their candidates passing through the first division (see below for the full list).

In 2017, The Observer newspaper reported that some schools achieve high success rates by preventing “weak” candidates from registering for exams or by registering them in alternative centers.

Sr Regina Nabawanuka is the head of the establishment at Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga, one of the best schools in the country (PHOTO / School website).

The document discovered that this is particularly the case for private schools that have multiple examination centers.

In this case, you will find a successful school center while the associated center does not work as well. This ranking ignores this and other questionable tricks played by some schools.

Below is a list of the 300 best UCE schools in 2019.

