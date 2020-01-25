advertisement

The weekend is here.

Weekend movies are generally good, aren’t they?

LET’S FIND OUT.

Here are the most fascinating film options this Saturday, January 25th …

Zootropolis – RTÉ One – 6:35 p.m.

One for the kids.

Mission: Impossible – Sky One – 9 p.m.

“Kittridge, you’ve never seen me so upset before.”

Timecop – SyFy – 9 p.m.

Van Damme goes back in time.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – Channel 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

One of these restart attempts, “There will never be a sequel.”

Waterworld – ITV4 – 9 p.m.

Once the most expensive movie ever and the subject of a great Simpsons gag:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qause0z-9tM [/ embed]

Clip about Chris Barker

Captain America: Civil War – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

The best Avengers movie that isn’t actually an officially titled Avengers movie.

Blade – TCM – 10:45 p.m.

Wesley Snipes is the day walker.

The good girl – TG4 – 11 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal offer good value for money in a decent indie dramedy.

Hobo with a shotgun – SyFy – 11pm

Did we need a full movie of it?

Bone Tomahawk – Film 4 – 11:05 p.m.

Excellent – and especially violent in one scene – west with Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox and Patrick Wilson.

X-Men 2 – Channel 4 – 11:05 p.m.

The best of it.

Z for Zachariah – BBC Two – 11:20 p.m.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie and Chris Pine fight for survival after a nuclear war.

The Punisher – Virgin Media One – midnight

Thomas Jane’s attitude to Frank Castle. John Travolta as the bad guy.

Not great, but not a disaster either.

The Sentinel – BBC One – 12.20pm

Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland and Eva Longoria grind in suits in this secret agent yarn from the mid-2000s.

The usual suspects – RTÉ One – 1am

Aside from the problematic director and lead actor, this remains a killer thriller.

