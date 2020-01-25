The weekend is here.
Weekend movies are generally good, aren’t they?
LET’S FIND OUT.
Here are the most fascinating film options this Saturday, January 25th …
Zootropolis – RTÉ One – 6:35 p.m.
One for the kids.
Mission: Impossible – Sky One – 9 p.m.
“Kittridge, you’ve never seen me so upset before.”
Timecop – SyFy – 9 p.m.
Van Damme goes back in time.
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit – Channel 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
One of these restart attempts, “There will never be a sequel.”
Waterworld – ITV4 – 9 p.m.
Once the most expensive movie ever and the subject of a great Simpsons gag:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qause0z-9tM [/ embed]
Clip about Chris Barker
Captain America: Civil War – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
The best Avengers movie that isn’t actually an officially titled Avengers movie.
Blade – TCM – 10:45 p.m.
Wesley Snipes is the day walker.
The good girl – TG4 – 11 p.m.
Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal offer good value for money in a decent indie dramedy.
Hobo with a shotgun – SyFy – 11pm
Did we need a full movie of it?
Bone Tomahawk – Film 4 – 11:05 p.m.
Excellent – and especially violent in one scene – west with Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox and Patrick Wilson.
X-Men 2 – Channel 4 – 11:05 p.m.
The best of it.
Z for Zachariah – BBC Two – 11:20 p.m.
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie and Chris Pine fight for survival after a nuclear war.
The Punisher – Virgin Media One – midnight
Thomas Jane’s attitude to Frank Castle. John Travolta as the bad guy.
Not great, but not a disaster either.
The Sentinel – BBC One – 12.20pm
Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland and Eva Longoria grind in suits in this secret agent yarn from the mid-2000s.
The usual suspects – RTÉ One – 1am
Aside from the problematic director and lead actor, this remains a killer thriller.
