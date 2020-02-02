Get to know the new islanders.
It’s time again, Love Island fans.
Casa Amor is almost there and if we’re honest we can’t be more excited: it’s time to bring the drama.
In case you need a refresher (or haven’t seen Love Island yet), the original villa will be split in half – and the islander pairs will be put to the ultimate test as a total of 12 new bomb shells are introduced.
The phrase was first introduced in 2017 and caused shock waves for many of the most established couples – including later winners Kem and Amber.
And since this year’s islanders’ group is expected to be split into two villas in the coming days, ITV has taken a first look at this year’s Casa Amor bombs.
Here are the 12 new Casa Amor bombs.
Jade Affleck
Age: 25
job: Sales professional
Priscilla Anyabu
Age: 25
Job: Model and operations manager
Jamie McCann
Age: 24
Job: Eyelash technician
Molly Smith
Age: 25
Job: Manchester
Eva Zapico
Age: 21
Job: recruitment consultant
Natalia Zoppa
Age: 20
Job: Student and club organizer
Biggs Chris
Age: 27
Job: Specialist in body repairs
George Day
Age: 27
Job: Real estate Agents
Alexi Eraclides
Age: 23
Job: Butler in the buff
Josh Kempton
Age: 21
Job: model
Ched Uzor
Age: 23
Job: scaffolders
Jordan Waobikeze
Age: 24
Job: Administrator
