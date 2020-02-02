advertisement

Get to know the new islanders.

It’s time again, Love Island fans.

Casa Amor is almost there and if we’re honest we can’t be more excited: it’s time to bring the drama.

In case you need a refresher (or haven’t seen Love Island yet), the original villa will be split in half – and the islander pairs will be put to the ultimate test as a total of 12 new bomb shells are introduced.

The phrase was first introduced in 2017 and caused shock waves for many of the most established couples – including later winners Kem and Amber.

And since this year’s islanders’ group is expected to be split into two villas in the coming days, ITV has taken a first look at this year’s Casa Amor bombs.

Here are the 12 new Casa Amor bombs.

Jade Affleck

Age: 25

job: Sales professional

Priscilla Anyabu

Age: 25

Job: Model and operations manager

Jamie McCann

Age: 24

Job: Eyelash technician

Molly Smith

Age: 25

Job: Manchester

Eva Zapico

Age: 21

Job: recruitment consultant

Natalia Zoppa

Age: 20

Job: Student and club organizer

Biggs Chris

Age: 27

Job: Specialist in body repairs

George Day

Age: 27

Job: Real estate Agents

Alexi Eraclides

Age: 23

Job: Butler in the buff

Josh Kempton

Age: 21

Job: model

Ched Uzor

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

Jordan Waobikeze

Age: 24

Job: Administrator

,

