advertisement

Films, films, films.

If, like us, you yearn for the weekend, you will be delighted to learn that today is Thursday.

But we are not there yet.

In the meantime, watch a film or two.

advertisement

Here are the most interesting ones available on the box this Thursday, January 16 …

Gremlins – TCM – 6.40pm

Do not feed after midnight.

Training day – TCM – 9 p.m.

One of the great Denzel Washington performances.

Rocky Balboa – ITV4 – 9pm

The best rocky excursion of the past few days until Creed was added.

Split film 4 – 9 p.m.

James McAvoy shows his range.

Riddick – E4 – 9pm

Vin Diesel is the leader in Riddick’s latest chronicle.

The man from U.N.C.L.E. – Comedy Central – 9 p.m.

Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer sum up their espionage in Guy Ritchie’s airy adaptation of an old British TV show.

12 rounds – SyFy – 10 p.m.

The beginnings of John Cena: Movie Star as a WWE hero bring hectic, loyalty and respect to this crazy action film, which was clearly inspired by Saw.

As always, Aidan Gillen plays the bad guy with relish.

The last scout – ITV4 – 11:10 p.m.

According to Quentin Tarantino, Joe Hallenback is the second best character Bruce Willis has ever played. The man has a good argument.

Dead Man’s Shoes – Film 4 – 11:20 p.m.

The popular thriller Paddy Considine wants to take revenge on his brother.

Out For Justice – TCM – 11.30 p.m.

Steven Seagal does his thing.

The master – film 4 – 1.05 a.m.

Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams are all outstanding in this challenging and lengthy drama about an alcoholic who falls into a cult.

,

advertisement