It is this time of year with sneachta, aka snow, falling all over the country. Ireland rarely gets a white Christmas, but this powdery white thing excites us all.

The hashtag sneachta was in vogue on Twitter last night as scenes from winter wonderland appeared everywhere.

A yellow ice and snow warning was issued last night. Dublin will not see much, the South West, West and North being the most affected.

It will be a cool morning for the whole country, according to Met Eireann. But those of Connacht and Ulster in particular, as well as a little further inland, should beware of heavy snow showers and ice.

So we have to be careful and keep our mind on us. But also look how pretty it is!

Sligo, Roscommon, Cork and Mayo seem to have paid the price.

Cathair na Mart in #sneachta ❄️

(Grianghraif le Amayo photography 📷

Feic albam iomlán ag: https://t.co/GIZAPx7hy3) pic.twitter.com/kZ9BvcUvOQ

– Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin (@freda_hatton) January 28, 2020

First winter snow at Ballaghaderreen #sneachta pic.twitter.com/2nNShTHx4L

– Ballaghaderreen (@BealachanDoirin) January 27, 2020

Ah street lamp watching, I haven’t been able to do that since my old days of high school 🤪

Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon at the moment.

Credit: Goldfinch8. # Sneachta #ireland #snow pic.twitter.com/soxKcl2j4q

– Sryan Bruen (@SryanBruen) January 27, 2020

The excitement !!

Well, it’s a way to get them out of the house on a cold evening! ❄️ #Snow #Sneachta #Sligo #Choosesligo #WildSligo #Wildatlanticway pic.twitter.com/4cIc5g3bc4

– Dol De Bie 💭 (@DolDeBie) January 27, 2020

Large queues for bread here in West Roscommon. #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/jlUTzoypr4

– Hugh Lynn (@lthugh) January 27, 2020

Teeny bitta #sneachta in #Kildare this morning ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/uVH1rNQJJl

– ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️AmyGaffneyWrites ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ (@gaffneyamy) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile in Sligo … we are on snow patrol #sneachta 🌨🇮🇪🥶

📸 David Judge pic.twitter.com/tWDjqSWJjy

– Deric Ó hArtagáinTV (@deric_tv) January 27, 2020

Another cold night tonight. Make sure your pets are all inside, comfortable and warm. #PetBond #sneachta https://t.co/nG4vr22c1A

– PetBond (@petbond_ireland) January 27, 2020

A little snow wolfhill laois pic.twitter.com/A5HNt7QmK6

– mad horse (@ Bernardwheatle4) January 28, 2020

Meelin, Co Cork pic.twitter.com/hFbflvUelu

– Kieran Fitzpatrick (@ kieranfitz9442) January 28, 2020

Snow in Cullen, near Millstreet pic.twitter.com/kVfjt8P4JB

– Mariemorley (@ Mariemorley7) January 28, 2020

Have you found the parking space?

Snowy start to the week in #Tyrone @newslineweather @ BBCNITravel # snow #sneachta pic.twitter.com/mqiO2qWi7k

– Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) January 28, 2020

It’s pretty in the yard this morning … no sign of Galtees tho ‘#sneachta pic.twitter.com/gy4RvdpFWP

– SuziQ (@ SuziQ666) January 28, 2020

It’s snowing again in Kildinan #sneachta @CorkSafetyAlert ☃️🌨 pic.twitter.com/QeZBQDJ2ob

– SuziQ (@ SuziQ666) January 28, 2020

Waking up in the rain, it was beautiful as long as it lasted. Photo: Amayo #Westport #Mayo #sneachta pic.twitter.com/DKyN4KSCQO

– Gill Berry (@fahyberry) January 28, 2020

Westport House just the night before just after dark. Awesome! #Sneachta #mindfulness pic.twitter.com/UknnTYTaV8

– Sui Mindfulness (@SuiMindfulness) January 27, 2020

#Archie update Ok then I had another video that I was going to post about the goat (yes I said goat 😂 you will have to wait for that one) when that happened 🥳 he was outside for a good sniff around, put it on the return It seems everyone loves snow! #sneachta #dogs @MADRADogRescue pic.twitter.com/PbnO4HAzP2

– A Muttley crew (@AMuttleyCrew) January 27, 2020

.

