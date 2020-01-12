advertisement

The Internet is waiting for no one – especially those who don’t watch “Power” at midnight on Saturday. Social media wasted no time in delivering hilarious memes a few hours before the premiere of the second mid-season episode at 8 p.m. ET on STARZ. Watch and comment below!

See this post on Instagram

Ok, here is the first part. Now leave me alone so that I can work on others. You want to see more memes from previous episodes, then check out the story highlights. #healwayswins #courtneykemp #pazvaldes #elizabethrodriguez #evanhandler #jacobwarner #coopersaxe #shanejohnson #whoshotghost #powerconfidentiel #thefinalbetrayal #powermemes #powertvmemes #powerspoilers #powerfansppeappmstosmapswpphere #powers #

advertisement

A message shared by famous memes (@hiphopmemesdaily) on January 12, 2020 at 11:07 a.m. Pacific time

The publication Here’s Some Fire Memes Hating, Loving + Clowning Tonight POWER Episode: “Cancel That F ** king Spinoff Too If Ghost Is Dead” appeared first.

advertisement