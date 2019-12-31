advertisement

With the Golden Globes scheduled for January 5, 2020, it wasn’t easy for Hollywood’s party planners to find times for big bashes after New Year’s Day.

But Hollywood is determined to get ready for your comfortable shoes, order the limousine for quick transfers, change of clothes and a nap in the disco and get ready. Note that these events are by invitation only.

31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala

Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs

Thursday, January 2, 5 p.m.

The PSIFF Gala, where there are no surprises, is the first stop on the Awards Express, which leads directly to Oscar Sunday. Only many big stars accept agreed awards. It is worth it for them to just get the trophy designed by Chihuly – and get on the train that will hopefully lead to Oscar. Award winners include Charlize Theron, Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Adam Driver and Martin Scorsese; Expect her best Hollywood friends to show up to celebrate the awards and party after the party at the PSIFF Film Awards After Party at Parker Palm Springs.

AFI Awards 2019 lunch

Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Drive

Friday, January 3rd, 11.30 a.m.

AFI’s 20th annual award ceremony celebrates success in film and television, with a boost from Audi that chauffeurs the stars to the party. The winners will be selected by a jury of Hollywood honchos, scientists and media experts. This year there are special prices for “Parasite” and “Fleabag”. Add the top 10 films (think “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”), “Joker” and more) and top 10 TV shows like “Veep”, “Fosse / Verdon”, “Pose” and “When They See Us”, and this ballroom is brimming with Hollywood’s most famous faces.

The Celebrity Gifting Lounge from GBK Productions Pre-Golden Globes

Undisclosed WeHo venue

Friday, January 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GBK is the place where A-list actors roam and collect an ever-changing selection of the latest loot. So expect regulars like Jamie Foxx, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, and Angela Bassett to learn about the selection of diamonds, watches, and vacation trips (this year, trips to Turks and Caicos, Nashville, and Jamaica are on offer). There is even a fireplace here!

DPA Luxury Lounge

Brentwood Suites at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

11461 Sunset Boulevard, Brentwood

Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the annual DPA Luxury Lounge, where Hollywood’s favorite stars find numerous vacation offers to lure them on a journey with the 405 to the Luxe Hotel, gift giving is becoming an island this year. Only the trip to Le Taha in French Polynesia is reason enough to see Nathalie DuBois passed out wonderful collection of loot. She also has the Soori Bali Resort and another Tahitian beauty, Tahiti Ia Ora Beach Resort, in her bag of tricks. Fashion, jewelry, wellness products and more await you in this luxurious lounge.

9th annual AACTA International Awards

Mondrian Los Angeles, 8840 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood

Friday, January 3, 6 p.m.

Australians love a good party, so why not throw one when all your friends are in town for the Globes weekend? This event is organized by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Art with nominees from all over the world, not just down under. Expect Australian nominees like Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Toni Collette to stop here, as well as other international stars like Christian Bale, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. The Americans mix here too. Nominees such as Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger and Scarlet Johansson are expected on the red carpet.

Coca-Cola presents the 7th Gold Annual Meeting with a golden brunch

Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate, 1008 Eiden Way, Beverly Hills

Saturday, January 4th, 11 a.m.

Hollywood loves athletes and athletes love Hollywood, which is why this annual brunch has grown to epic proportions over the past seven years. Olympians, Oscar winners and pretty much everyone who is, shows up at this lunchtime celebration. Nicole Kidman leads the pack to which everyone belongs, from Octavia Spencer and Rami Malek to Nadia Comaneci. Mark Spitz and Mia Hamm. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo are also in the mix at this garden party with proceeds for charity (Angel City Sports).

The BAFTA Tea Party

Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Drive

Saturday, January 4th, 2 p.m.

The BAFTA Tea Party is an annual tradition that the stars simply love. Champagne and tea flow freely, and tiny cucumber sandwiches ensure that even the most diet-conscious Hollywood fans have a bite to eat. And it is one of those parties where the rush starts early and lasts for a long time, with a dizzying selection of the most famous faces in the world gathered in a ballroom. This year, regular guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Alexandre Desplat and Chrissy Metz as well as 2020 Globes British nominees such as Jared Harris, Jonathan Pryce, Cynthia Erivo and Taron Edgerton are expected.

The Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual “HEAVEN” Fundraiser

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Saturday, January 4th, 6.30 p.m.

The “HEAVEN” gala by Art of Elysium is always a cutting-edge experience, as artists, musicians and other top creatives come together for the purpose of funding community art programs. Bigger than ever, this is at the Palladium, where there is plenty of room to dance the night away with music by Dave Grohl, Marilyn Manson, and Cheap Trick. With a dinner by Chef Eric Greenspan and the program co-chaired by Stacy Sher, Stephanie Horton, Erica Reid and Kerry Brown, this is a hot Saturday night ticket.

Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Pre-Globe Party

San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood

Saturday, January 4th, in the evening

This ultra-private event, moderated by Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones and Amazon boss Jennifer Salke, seems to be a who’s who of your favorite Amazon stars, with Phoebe Waller-Jones and Rachel Brosnahan leading the pack.

Netflix Pre-Globes Cocktail Party

Cecconis, 8674 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood

Saturday, January 4th, 5 p.m.

The juggernaut, who is Netflix, hosts this cheerful celebration of its Golden Globe nominees, who form a leader 34. This will have all the famous people from “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “Dolemite Is” My Name, “The Crown”, “The Two Popes”, “The Kominsky Method”, “Russian Doll” and more, so De Niro, Scorsese, Driver, Johansson, Murphy, Colman, Pryce, Hopkins, Douglas and Lyonne await you in the mix. And when you go, be sure to eat at least six slices of flatbread pizza with black truffles.

Lionsgate Night Before the Golden Globes Party

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Saturday, January 4th, 8 p.m.

With “Knives Out” and “Bombshell” in the competition for globes, Lionsgate takes over its own small corner from Chateau Marmont to celebrate. Look out for the nominees Daniel Craig (though he’s known for not being a partygoer) and Ana de Armas, as well as the writer and director Rian Johnson. and don’t be surprised if you see three blondes – Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron – on stage.

THE BIG NIGHT: POST-GOLDEN GLOBES PARTIES

The Beverly Hilton will growl as soon as the Golden Globes end at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th, with parties that fill every imaginable space (including the parking lots). Here is a list of what we know so far:

HFPA After Party

Anyone who wins starts in the Wilshire Garden, where the HFPA members are happy to hand them over and then send them on to have their awards engraved here.

Amazon Studios

We celebrate Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Stardust Penthouse.

HBO and WarnerMedia

All of the great HBO stars from “Barry”, “Big Little Lies”, “Chernobyl” and “Succession” gather in the Circa 55 restaurant (and by the pool outside) at the Hilton.

NBC / Universal

All NBC / Universal companies are located in Jean-Georges in the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, right next to the Hilton.

Netflix

Go to the old Robinsons-May parking lot to see the sparkling crowd of “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “Dolemite Is My Name”, “The Crown”, “The Two Popes”, “The Kominsky Method”, ” Russian “to find doll etc.

Walt Disney Company

Disney and everyone who now owns the megacompany are celebrating on the “Disney Terrace”, which is located on the roof of the Hilton.

Warner Bros. and InStyle

This traditional hot ticket event takes place at the Oasis Courtyard.

Offsite celebrations

CAA will celebrate in the Sunset Tower; WME are near Chateau Marmont; UTA takes over the La Dolce Vita restaurant in Little Santa Monica, just a short walk from the Hilton.

