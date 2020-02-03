advertisement

Disney broadcast 54 new movie trailers on Sunday night at Super Bowl, and we all expected us to see new Black Widow footage. We also hoped for an Eternal teaser, but that didn’t happen. However, Marvel surprised us with a 30-second clip full of scenes from three upcoming Disney + TV shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which will premiere this year, as well as a quick teaser for Loki next year. It is only a 30-second clip, but it contains much more details than we expected. Marvel has just confirmed some of the big MCU Phase 4 rumors out there and teased how to explain one of the last endgame mysteries to be addressed.

Marvel’s first unexpected revelation about his Disney + shows came earlier this year when it turned out that WandaVision will hit Disney + in the fall of 2020 instead of next spring. A few weeks later we discovered that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also launch earlier than initially assumed, in August instead of somewhere in the fall. As for Loki, we knew filming was going on, but now we got a revealing glimpse of the upcoming TV show.

The falcon and winter soldier

The clip shows our Sam (Anthony Mackie) training with the new Captain America shield, and we also see Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in action. Marvel also confirmed that Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will return and we can see Captain America from behind in one go. Interestingly enough, it looks like Wyatt Russell is wearing the uniform, the actor who will play John Walker / US Agent in the show. As for Sam, Falcon’s new color is also teased on one of the shots. Who is he chasing? The new Hydra, whatever that may be?

The official summary for the TV series was also released:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier work together in a global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience – in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the lead writer. Debuting on Disney + this fall.

WandaVision

WandaVision is easily one of Marvel’s most anticipated TV series, considering what Marvel has said so far about it and all the rumors surrounding it. The short trailer above shows us many scenes from the sitcom aspect of the series. Probably the first three episodes have the atmosphere of a TV program from the 60s and we will see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) being the couple they always wish they could be. Vision is of course dead after the events of Infinity War and Endgame, so this must all happen in the spirit of Wanda.

But the short trailer confirms a rumor we saw earlier: the twins of Wanda. You’ll miss it if you don’t pause the clips for details, but those two babies are in one of the scenes where they spit their pacifiers out of their cribs (image above). A previous scene also teases a pregnant Wanda.

If the twins are real, some of the WandaVision rumors linked to them may also be real – there was one report that said Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother who died in Age of Ultron, will appear in the film. The clip also teases the costume of Wanda’s Scarlett Witch. We know that Wanda will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year, and rumors say she will be the surprise villain of the film.

The synopsis also teases that the life of Wanda and Vision together is not real:

WandaVision from Marvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powerful creatures who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems

Loki

However, the most exciting Phase 4 spoiler is the second TV series that Marvel confirmed to be connected to Doctor Strange 2, confirming that the God of Mischief will come into contact with the characters from the MCU main timeline.

When we last saw Loki in Endgame, it was the 2012 version of the character. He is still the bad guy who just attacked the earth, and he was supposed to be brought to Asgard before the Avengers got involved in that timeline. That Loki escaped with the Tesseract, and we have no idea where he went.

The interesting thing about the Loki TV series is that it shows us this Loki in a time-traveling adventure. But how can Loki jump through time without having access to actual time-traveling suits and Pym particles? The new Loki is of course one of the last remaining mysteries of Endgame.

There is only one scene in the trailer above for the Loki series, in which Loki says a somewhat familiar expression. “I’m going to burn this place on the ground,” he shouts in a Thanos way. But what is this place? Well, in his prison-like jumpsuit, “TVA” is written, which stands for the Time Variance Authority from the comics. That is the organization that monitors time travel and alternative timelines, and now we know that it will play a role in the progress of the MCU.

Loki will not premiere anywhere next year, which explains why we have so little footage from the Disney + series.

