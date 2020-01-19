advertisement

Are you tired of getting lame presents for your birthday? Of course you still have to be merciful, because it is the thought that counts. But once you’ve pretended that a pair of yellow socks is exactly what you need, it’s time to buy something that will really make you happy on your birthday: free food!

You may not realize it, but there are so many restaurants that give you free food and other treats for your birthday. From free snacks and side dishes to free desserts, drinks and more, there are so many different options out there for anyone looking for a little birthday treat from the house.

Offers.com scanned the internet and found more than 160 different branches that you want to connect. Take a look at the list and you will find some great offers waiting to be treated. Choose your three favorites and choose one for breakfast, one for lunch and one for dinner! View the full list below.

Breakfast Freebies & offers

Bojangles – When you subscribe to the Bojangles e-club, you will receive a free Bo-Berry Biscuit on your birthday with every purchase.

Bruegger’s – When you register for the Inner Circle of Bruegger, you will receive a free bagel with cream cheese on your birthday (offer valid for 14 days).

Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Einstein Bros Bagel Club you get a free egg sandwich on your birthday with a separate purchase.

IHOP – Sign up for the MyHop e-mail list and receive free pancakes on your birthday.

Waffle house – Enjoy a free classic waffle on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.

Starter Freebies & offers

Buffalo Wild Wings – Receive free wings during your birthday when you become a member of Blazin ’Rewards.

Jack in the Box – If you sign up for the Jack in the Box email list, you can get a coupon for two free tacos during your birthday with a valid ID.

On the border – As a Club Cantina member, you will receive a free Queso in honor of your birthday.

Pei Wei – As a member of My Wei Rewards you can choose a free Small Plate, including crab wontons, traditional edamame, a vegetarian spring roll or a pork spring roll for your birthday.

Lunch and dinner Freebies & offers

bd’s Mongolian Grill – Free meal on your birthday when you join Club Mongo, plus a $ 5 discount on your next visit to become a member. Only participating locations.

Bennigan’s – When you sign up for the reward club at Bennigan, you get a free entry when purchasing an entry of equal or higher value (no more than $ 15) on your birthday.

B. Good – Score a free meal for your birthday when you join B. Good Rewards.

Black Angus Steakhouse – Enjoy a free steak dinner with the purchase of a starter on your first birthday as a Prime Club member. For each birthday thereafter, members receive a free Cowboy Cookie with the purchase of a starter.

Black Bear Dinner – Become a member of the eClub and receive a free meal on your birthday.

Blimpie – Score a free six-inch sub with the purchase of a sub and drink on your birthday when you join Blimpie Rewards.

Cafe 50’s – You can get a free meal on your birthday if you are a member of their Dining Club.

Firehouse Subs – If you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you will receive a free medium sub-reward. The reward is valid on your birthday or within the next six days.

Houlihan’s – Eat on your birthday for free if you join their email list.

HuHot Mongolian Grill – You can get a free grill meal with the purchase of another meal on your birthday if you sign up for HuHot Rewards.

Jersey Mike’s – Join the Jersey Mike email club and score a free sub on your birthday.

Lennys Grill & Subs – Join the Lennys VIP Rewards for a free 7.5-inch sub on your birthday.

red robin – Join Red Robin Royalty to get a free hamburger on your birthday.

Shulas – If you become a member of Team Shula, you score a free entry on your birthday when purchasing another entry of equal or higher value.

Sonny’s BBQ – You score a free Big Deal Combo for your birthday as a member of the “Q Crew.”

Spaghetti warehouse – Score a free meal on your birthday when you become a member of Spaghetti Warehouse eClub.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill – You can dine on a free birthday meal as a member of Club Tucanos.

Which witch – Get a free Wich on your birthday when you join the Vibe Club.

Zaxby’s – Receive a Nibbler on your birthday when you sign up for the Zax Email Club.

Desserts and treats Freebies & offers

Applebee’s – At certain locations you can get a free birthday coupon if you become a member of the Applebee e-mail club. Note that the offer and availability may vary by location, since Applebee is a franchise property.

Aunt Anne’s – When you become a member of My Pretzel Perks, a discount voucher for a free Classic pretzel on your birthday is automatically loaded into your account. To redeem, open the coupon in the Rewards section of your My Pretzel Perks app and show it to a crew member.

Baja Fresh – Enjoy a special treat on your birthday as a member of Club Baja.

Biggby Coffee – Every year you get a free drink on your birthday when you become a member of Biggby Nation.

Bruster’s – As a member of Bruster’s Sweet Rewards you will receive a special treat on your birthday.

Cafe Express – When you sign up for the Cafe Express e-Club, you will be rewarded with a special treat on your birthday.

Cantina Laredo – As a member of the e-Club you can celebrate your birthday with a free dessert.

Caribou coffee – Enjoy a free drink of any size on your birthday if you are a member of Caribou Perks.

Carvel – If you become a member of Fudgie Fanatics, you will receive a free cone on your birthday.

Carrows Restaurants – Receive a free piece of cake on your birthday when you become a member of Carrows e-Club.

chillies – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.

Cold Creamery Stone – When you become a member of My Cold Stone Club, you will receive a purchase, you will receive a creation for your birthday.

Coco’s bakery restaurants – Enjoy a free piece of cake as a member of their eClub.

Cotton Patch Cafe – Join the Club to score a free dessert on your birthday.

Del Taco – Enjoy a free premium shake on your birthday when you join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub.

Dippin ‘Dots – Sign up for the Dot Crazy! e-mail club to score free Dippin ’Dots on your birthday.

Dunn Brothers Coffee – You will be treated to a $ 5 discount on a birthday coffee if you download the Dunn Brothers Coffee Rewards app.

Friendly’s – Become a member of the BFF Email Club and receive a free ice cream coupon plus $ discount on ice cream cakes on your birthday.

Glory Days Grill – If you sign up for the Victory Club, you score a free dessert on your birthday.

Godiva – As a member of Godiva Rewards Club, you will receive a birthday chocolate offer every year.

Huddle House – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join the Rewards Club.

Jamba Juice – Enjoy a free birthday smoothie if you are a member of My Jamba Rewards and have spent at least $ 15 on Jamba orders that are logged in to your rewards account.

Juice it Up – Receive a free medium smoothie on your birthday when you download Juice it Up! App and create an account.

Krispy Kreme – Join Krispy Kreme Rewards to get a free donut on your birthday.

Longhorn Steakhouse – Score a free dessert on your birthday as a member of the Rewards club.

McCormick & Schmick’s – You can get a free dessert on your birthday.

MaggieMoo’s – Receive a birthday treat if you are a member of Slab Happy.

Marble plate Creamery – Enjoy a birthday treat on your birthday when you become a member of Slab Happy.

Mimis – Become a member of Mimi’s E-Club for a sweet treat on your birthday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Become a member of the eClub to get a free bundlet on your birthday.

Olga’s kitchen – As a member of Olga’s Rewards PLUS you will receive a special dessert at any time of the month of your birthday.

Olive garden – If you are part of the Olive Garden eClub, you will receive a free dessert on your birthday.

Papa Johns – Score a free dessert on your birthday if you are a member of the Papa Rewards program.

P.F. Chang’s – As a member of P.F. Chang’s Rewards, you will receive a free aperitif or dessert – which has the highest price – during the month of your birthday.

Pinkberry – You receive a free yogurt on your birthday when you become a member of PinkCard Loyalty.

Planet Smoothie – Receive a free smoothie for your birthday as a member of their eClub.

Portilos Create an online order account and become a member of the Portillo Birthday Club to get a free piece of chocolate cake for your birthday.

Ram Restaurant & Brewery – As a member of the MVP club you will receive a free Mud Pie on your birthday.

Rita’s Italian ice cream – If you become a member of the birthday club, you will receive a free birthday treat.

Smokey Bones – When you sign up for the Bones Club, you will receive a free dessert on your birthday.

Smoothie King – You will be treated to a birthday smoothie bonus on your birthday as a member of Healthy Rewards.

Sprinkles cupcakes – If you become a member of Sprinkles Perks, you will be treated to a free cupcake on the Wednesday before your birthday that you have 30 days to redeem.

Steak’s Shake – If you become a member of the Steak ‘n Shake eClub, you will receive a coupon for a free special milkshake on your birthday.

TCBY Become a member of the TCBY Insiders and receive a free birthday treat after you reach Silver Spoon status.

The Cheesecake factory – Score a free birthday coupon with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, fudge, whipped cream, confetti and a candle – registration is not necessary!

The Habit Burger Grill – Receive a special treat on your birthday when you become a member of The CharClub.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Join the Uno Insider’s Club to land a free dessert on your birthday.

Wetzel’s Pretzels – Score a free pretzel on your birthday when you download the app.

Yogurt country– As a member of Yogurtland Real Rewards you get a free three-ounce treat on your birthday. You are eligible to earn a yogurt of five or sixty ounce after spending qualifying amounts.

Yogurt mountain – Receive a free yogurt during your birthday month once you have registered for the YOMO Club via YOMOBILE with a mobile device.

Free gifts and surprises

Abuelos – Enjoy a special birthday offer on your birthday when you become a member of the rewards of Mi Abuelo.

Benihana – Register for the Chef’s Table and receive a $ 30 gift voucher during the month of your birthday.

Pea with black eyes – Register for the EClub and you will receive a free gift on your birthday.

Boston Market – Join the Boston Market V.I.P. club and receive a coupon for a free reward on your birthday.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Score a free gift on your birthday after you have subscribed to myBrio Rewards.

Chick-fil-A – Sign up for Chick-fil-A One to get a birthday reward on your special day.

Dairy Queen – Receive a free reward on your birthday when you sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fanclub.

Daphne’s Californian Greek – Participate in Pita Points Rewards and receive a $ 5 reward for your birthday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – When you become a member of the Big Yellow Cup Club, you will receive a surprise gift on your birthday.

Edible packages – Join the Edible Rewards program to get a birthday present on your special day.

Famous Dave’s – You will receive a tasty gift for your birthday when you become a member of Famous Nation.

Flat Top Grill – As a member of the Flat Top Grill E-Club you will receive a free gift on your birthday.

Fleming’s – As a Fleming friend, you will receive a special gift if you dine within 30 days of your birthday.

Genghis Rewards – Download the Genghis Rewards Loyalty app to score a birthday reward.

Golden corral – You will receive a birthday treat when you become a member of the Good as Gold Club.

Gordon Biersch – Join Gordon Biersch Rewards to score an e-gift for your birthday.

Great American Cookies – When you download the Green American Cookies Rewards app, you will receive a special reward on your birthday.

Hard Rock Cafe – Hard Rock Rewards members receive an annual birthday offer.

Hof’s Hut – Become a preferred guest to receive a birthday present.

Islands – Sign up for Tiki Link to score a free gift on your birthday.

Jason’s Deli – Join the Jason’s Deli email list and receive a $ 5 discount coupon on your birthday.

Marie Callender’s – As a member of the eClub of Marie Callender you will receive a special offer on your birthday.

Medieval times – Join the Queen's Court to get a birthday surprise.

Melting pot – Become a Club Fondue member to get a birthday voucher on your special day.

Mooyah – Score special offers on your birthday and half birthday when you download the MOOYAH app.

Ninety nine restaurant – Sign up for Ninety Nine Restaurant E-Club to get a special gift on your birthday.

Not your average Joe’s – Join the e-mail club to receive a birthday gift every year.

O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar – Become a member of the O'Club and enjoy a special birthday surprise.

Orange leaf – When you register your Orange Leaf card, you can get a $ 3 discount on your birthday.

Panera Bread – Become a member of MyPanera and receive a free reward on your birthday.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – You and your children can receive a special gift on your birthdays when you become a member of MyPerkins.

Pretzel maker – Score a birthday surprise when you sign up for the Pretzelmaker eClub.

Qdoba – When you become a member of Qdoba Rewards, you will receive a special offer on your birthday.

Quiznos – When you sign up for the Toasty Points club, you score 10 bonus points on your birthday to use for drinks, sandwiches, salads, treats and more.

RA Sushi – Receive a $ 20 gift voucher during the month of your birthday and half birthday when you sign up for The Hook Up email program.

Rubios – Score a birthday surprise when you become a member of Rubio’s Rewards.

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar – Receive a free reward on your birthday and your child’s birthday if you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app.

Texas de Brazil – When you become a member of the Texas eClub, you will be treated to a special offer on your birthday.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe – You will be treated to a $ 2 discount on your birthday order when you join Tropical Rewards. After qualifying amounts at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, you are eligible to earn $ 3 on your order or a free menu item of your choice with a value of up to $ 10.

Wendy’s – When you sign up for the My Wendy app, you’ll receive a $ 1 discount on a premium combo on your birthday.

Wienerschnitzel – Join the Wiener Lovers’ Club to score a free coupon on your birthday.

Wingstop – Sign up for The Club to get a birthday present on your special day.

Veggie Grill – When you sign up for the Rewards program, you will receive a birthday surprise on your special day.

Freebies and offers for children

Benihana – When you become a member of Kabuki Kids, your child will receive a free souvenir mug on his or her birthday when you purchase a Kabuki Kids meal.

Barnes & Noble – As a member of the Kids Club, young people can get a free cupcake from the Barnes & Noble café on their birthday.

California Pizza Kitchen – If you become a member of the CPKids birthday club, your child will receive a free CPKids meal during his birthday. This offer is valid for young people aged 12 and younger.

Chuck E Cheese – Sign up for More Cheese Rewards and receive 20 minutes of All You Can Play on your child’s birthday, plus 100 free tickets that you can use during the month of their half birthday.

Zaxby’s – Receive a free Kidz meal on your child’s birthday when you sign up for the Zaxby’s Kidz Club.

