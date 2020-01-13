The awards season is upon us, the most recent being the Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place last night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association judge the ceremony. They awarded prizes honoring the best of cinema and television from 2019.
One of the biggest surprises of the evening was that there was a tie for the best director while Sam Mendes (‘1917’) and Bong Joon Ho (‘Parasite’) shared the prize.
Another victory that people didn’t see coming was “Once upon a time in Hollywood” for the best film.
Meanwhile, “The Irishman”, who led the nominations with 14 nods, won the award for best ensemble.
For television, “ Fleabag ” was a big winner, winning the best comedy series, the best actress in a comic series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the best supporting actor in a comic series for Andrew Scott.
Here is the complete list of winners of the evening.
MOVIE
BEST IMAGE
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – “Judy”
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
THE BEST ACTRESS IN A SECOND ROLE
Laura Dern – ‘Marriage Story’
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”
BEST ACTOR TOGETHER
The Irishman
BEST DIRECTOR
(TIE) Bong Joon Ho – ‘Parasite’
(TIE) Sam Mendes – ‘1917’
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYER
Quentin Tarantino – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
THE BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER
Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – ‘1917’
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
BEST EDITION
Lee Smith – ‘1917’
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite is my name”
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bomb
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
Toy story 4
BEST ACTION FILM
Avengers: Endgame
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite is my name
BEST SCIENCE OR HORROR FILM
We
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite
BEST SONG
(TIE) “Glasgow (no place like home)” – Wild Rose
(TIE) “(I’m going to) Love me again” – Rocketman
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMATIC SERIES
Succession (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’ (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES
Regina King – ‘Watchmen’ (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jean Smart – ‘Watchmen’ (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Andrew Scott – ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – ‘The Wonderful Mrs Maisel’ (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED EDITION
When they see us (Netflix)
BEST FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: a breaking film (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – “When they see us” (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – ‘Fosse / Verdon’ (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film
Toni Collette – ‘Incredible’ (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST LIVING ROOM
(TIE) The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
(TIE) Late at night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST SPECIAL COMEDY
Living in front of a studio audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
.