advertisement

The awards season is upon us, the most recent being the Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place last night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association judge the ceremony. They awarded prizes honoring the best of cinema and television from 2019.

One of the biggest surprises of the evening was that there was a tie for the best director while Sam Mendes (‘1917’) and Bong Joon Ho (‘Parasite’) shared the prize.

Another victory that people didn’t see coming was “Once upon a time in Hollywood” for the best film.

advertisement

Meanwhile, “The Irishman”, who led the nominations with 14 nods, won the award for best ensemble.

For television, “ Fleabag ” was a big winner, winning the best comedy series, the best actress in a comic series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the best supporting actor in a comic series for Andrew Scott.

Here is the complete list of winners of the evening.

MOVIE

BEST IMAGE

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

THE BEST ACTRESS IN A SECOND ROLE

Laura Dern – ‘Marriage Story’

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTOR TOGETHER

The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR

(TIE) Bong Joon Ho – ‘Parasite’

(TIE) Sam Mendes – ‘1917’

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYER

Quentin Tarantino – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

THE BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – ‘1917’

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

BEST EDITION

Lee Smith – ‘1917’

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite is my name”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bomb

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

Toy story 4

BEST ACTION FILM

Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY

Dolemite is my name

BEST SCIENCE OR HORROR FILM

We

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

BEST SONG

(TIE) “Glasgow (no place like home)” – Wild Rose

(TIE) “(I’m going to) Love me again” – Rocketman

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong – ‘Succession’ (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Regina King – ‘Watchmen’ (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jean Smart – ‘Watchmen’ (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Andrew Scott – ‘Fleabag’ (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – ‘The Wonderful Mrs Maisel’ (Amazon)

BEST LIMITED EDITION

When they see us (Netflix)

BEST FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: a breaking film (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome – “When they see us” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – ‘Fosse / Verdon’ (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film

Toni Collette – ‘Incredible’ (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST LIVING ROOM

(TIE) The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

(TIE) Late at night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST SPECIAL COMEDY

Living in front of a studio audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

.

advertisement