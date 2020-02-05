advertisement

After a number of years in which a succession of iOS buggy releases was seen, Apple decided to switch gear. So instead of introducing a new iteration of iOS with a seemingly endless list of features, Apple today will roll out a new version of iOS in September and then follow it with a number of meaningful updates in the coming months. The end result is a more stable iOS release together with an incentive to actually pay attention to new iOS updates throughout the year.

That said, Apple released the first beta for developers of iOS 13.4 earlier today and there are quite a few new features worth mentioning:

Bundled iOS and Mac apps

advertisement

For the first time, developers can bundle iOS and Mac apps. In other words, consumers can buy an app and have it available on another platform without having to make an additional purchase.

New Memojis

I still regret the fact that Snapchat acquired Bitmoji before Apple did. That is why we are stuck with Memojis which, while they are fun, are much less fun to use than Bitmoji. Aside from that personal problem, the new beta version of iOS 13.4 introduces a few new Memojis, including a shocked face, a face with rolling eyes and more. The full list can be seen here.

Car key

A new CarKey API has been found that allows Apple Watch and iPhone owners to unlock, lock, and launch their vehicles directly from their devices. One of the cooler features of CarKey, as noted by 9to5Mac, is that users can share access to them with designated friends and family. In other words, imagine a parent sharing access to a car with his children, allowing the children to unlock their car and start using their own Apple Watch or iPhone.

Extra functions

A few other iOS 13.4 features that are worth mentioning are additional shortcuts for the iPad, improved CarPlay functionality, iCloud folder sharing, and better toolbar implementation in the Mail app.

A list of devices that are compatible with iOS 13.4 can be viewed below:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

If you are part of the Apple Developer Program, view this message to see how you can get the new beta.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Yoni Heisler, a lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast, has been writing about Apple and the technical industry in general for more than 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. Yoni does not write about the latest events with Apple and likes to catch Improv shows in Chicago, play football and cultivate new TV show addictions, of which The Walking Dead and Broad City are the latest examples.

.

advertisement