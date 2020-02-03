advertisement

If you are not a football fan, but love all the overpriced ads that are broadcast during the show, and especially the trailers for some of the biggest blockbusters this year, then this is your chance to catch up on some action. The dramatic Super Bowl game has produced quite a few new trailers, including some surprises. We have new clips for some of the most important films in the first half of the year, but also many clips for highly anticipated TV series, including the new Disney + shows from Marvel.

The first trailers for Quibi shows are here, and the new streaming service that focuses on content in short form focused on mobile phones can have a few exciting series in the making. The first “quick bites” that hit the service are Flipped and The Fugitive – and watch those casts.

When it comes to blockbusters, we have trailers for A Quiet Place Part II, Fast and the Furious 9, Black Widow, James Bond’s No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru. As I said before, some of the most exciting films of the year had all made new trailers or TV clips for the big game.

Regarding regular TV series, we have two clips for you. The first gives us a peek into Al Pacino and Jordan Peele’s Hunters. Created by Amazon, the show follows a group of Nazi hunters who are looking for former Nazis hiding in the US. The series will premiere on February 21.

The second trailer contains three highly anticipated shows if you like super adventures on Marvel. It is only 30 seconds long, but it is still exciting. We watch a short clip with scenes from the first Marvel Disney + series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

You can see all trailers of Super Bowl 54 below:

A quiet place, part II

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mi5RoP1-8-I [/ embed]

Black Widow

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTL3OZkVMHQ [/ embed]

Fast and furious 9

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E [/ embed]

Flipped

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWrd4mhGhwg [/ embed]

Hunters

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1dnw4t23P8 [/ embed]

Minions: The Rise of Gru

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zibb6lVCRw [/ embed]

Mulan

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-eFm–k21c [/ embed]

No time to die

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BgcG_l9J0A [/ embed]

Sonic the hedgehog

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hshTmTjI1Vs [/ embed]

The falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVision and Loki

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc [/ embed]

The refugee

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKPuomRV5C8 [/ embed]

The invisible man

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5gABvWG-rw [/ embed]

The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the Run

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYFM9HABfFo [/ embed]

Top Gun: Maverick

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSmkA7hcNjs [/ embed]

