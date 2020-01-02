advertisement

Justin Herbert rushed for three touchdowns, Brady Breeze made several key appearances, and the No. 6 Oregon overcame No. 8 Wisconsin to win its 106th Rose Bowl game, 28-27, Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif.

The Ducks (12-2) gained just 204 total yards, but a special teams attack from Breeze and two touchdowns Herbert goes to shortfields after the lap enabled them to surpass the Badgers (10-4).

The Breeze forced a tussle in the fourth quarter that set the winning game of the Oregon game, a 30-yard touchdown run by Herbert on the next play, setting the Ducks up with a 7:41 to play.

Breeze also gave Oregon the lead early in the third quarter when he fired a poor performance and went 31 yards in the end zone.

This was the second game of the special teams game. Wisconsin’s Aron Cruickshank ran on a 95-yard touchdown pass for a score after Oregon’s opening game of the game.

Herbert scored the first of his hurdles in a 4-buckle shoe, catching a 75-yard drive to open the game. His second touchdown went 5 yards and unfolded similarly, immediately in the direction of Herbert offering a strong arm to a potential hurdle shortly before being targeted.

Following Oregon’s opening drive, Wisconsin’s defense limited the Ducks to just 129 yards the rest of the way. C. C. Verdell’s run, which ran for 208 yards in the Dec. 6 Pac-12 Championship game, ended with just 49 on Wednesday.

Herbert finished 14-of-20 passing for 138 yards. He was tapped on the line of scrimmage on Oregon’s second possession by linebacker Jack Sanborn, who also had eight tackles.

Sanborn’s pick put the Badgers deep into the Ducks’ territory, but produced just one field goal, for a 10-7 lead.

Wisconsin (10-4) scored their first offensive touchdown just before halftime, when Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus drew a pass with a pass intercepted near the goal line.

Quarterback Jack Coan found Cephus three plays later for an 11-yard scoring hit that put Wisconsin ahead 17-14 by halftime. The Badgers scored in the third quarter on touchdown runs from Mason Stokke’s two yards, taking the lead 24-21, and added it to 27-21 on Collin Larsh’s second field goal.

The Oregon defense restricted award winner Doak Walker, left by Jonathan Taylor, to 94 yards rushing on 21 carries. It was enough to set Taylor over 2,000 yards per season – making him the second rushing back of the 2000-yard rushing touchdown in NCAA history (Troy Davis in 1995 and 1996) – but Taylor’s fourth-lowest score of the season. .

