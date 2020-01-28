advertisement

Before Billie Eilish took home five Grammys on Sunday, she’d won the night, at least as far as the Super One Upmanship game on the red carpet was concerned.

She didn’t do it by logging off, like Alicia Keys (who also wore four different looks in her role as a presenter, plus a fifth that appeared) or the presenter Cynthia Erivo. She was quite ready to play the game: show up relatively early in the parade, pose for the paparazzi, win a big brand (Gucci).

But she also changed the rules and thus swept the field – as she does with her music and her attitude to fame. It was a fitting choice (no pun intended) on a night in the shadow of Kobe Bryant’s death and in an arena that, as Keys said in her opening speech, “built” Kobe: the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish, dressed in Gucci, arrives for the 2020 Los Angeles Angels Grammy Awards. Photo: Mike Blake / Reuters

Because what Eilish didn’t do was deal with the two most common stereotypes of female celebrities on the red carpet. She didn’t play the siren, but all the curves and legs, like Camilla Cabello in a short, strapless LBD – with a sheer ruffled overskirt – from Versace, Saweetie in sparkling Moschino or even Lizzo in white strapless Versace (white was the color of the night).

It offered no implicit tribute to J. Los 2000 Grammys-breaking Versace, like Priyanka Chopra and Chrissy Teigen, whose division was spreading.

She didn’t play a fairytale princess like Ariana Grande in a titanium tulle creation by Giambattista Valli and long opera gloves (which were later exchanged for an emerald-green Cinderella Givenchy) or Demi Lovato, who appeared in white satin yards. And she did not withdraw into the safe option: the tuxedo suit defined by Marlene Dietrich.

It never does. But she attended her first Grammys and after telling Elle that by the time she turned 18 (which she did last December) she might be less covered up, it was possible that she’d changed her signature.

As if. Instead, she went over the red carpet in an oversized black bowling shirt with a glossy Chartreuse double GG, over matching baggy trousers and over a high-necked Chartreuse shirt with undulating sleeves. Also a matching patterned face mask. And color-coordinated two-tone hair. And long, green Gucci nails filed to a certain point. (Nails were another thing.) She was happy to dress up and even deal with some classically feminine (if slightly scary-looking) beauty tropes. Only on their own terms.

When she changed clothes for her performance with her brother Finneas O’Connell, they each wore matching cream Gucci suits (hers more than his). She later switched to Gucci for the after parties.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell appear at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Just as Billy Porter crossed the boundaries of what men should wear on the red carpet – this time he was like a disco cowboy littered with crystals in a mechanical hat lined with diamonds – Eilish expands expectations of women.

In May last year, in a Calvin Klein campaign titled “I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins,” she spoke about why she chose to wear clothes to swallow bodies and said it was like no one Could have an opinion on their body – could criticize or celebrate it – because they “have not seen what is underneath”. That she thought it was a secret to avoid the usual (often negative, almost always irrelevant) comment and instead to focus attention where it belonged: on her music.

And yet it is a fairly radical act when a public figure says that their body is not public property.

Especially in a world where the conventional wisdom about female appearance is still pervaded by an RPG that was established a long time ago. Especially at a time when the Harvey Weinstein trial is taking place in New York and the question “Can a woman be president?” Is still a matter of controversy. It is also an important statement.

As with Eilish’s songs, the time has come.

