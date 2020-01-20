advertisement

It’s the start of the Girl Scout cookie season and a time when you can help support incredible experiences and opportunities for young girls.

Brownie Troop 5074 in Sault Sainte Marie is just one of the many troops who go door-to-door, set up stands and sell these delicious treats. But beyond the treats, there are lessons learned by young girls – to think like entrepreneurs.

“I have a really special group of girls here. They are really empathetic and service oriented and they love helping their community. They spend a lot of time on how they will do this with their cookie sales, “said Brandi Schmitt, chief of troop 5074.” In the past two years, they have completed more than 10 service projects here in our local community. Last year, they carried out a big project which was their own idea to help children in foster care. This year, they choose to help students in their school who are facing food insecurity. “

The focus on five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, human skills and business ethics.

Jenni Johnson, cookie manager in the service area, said, “Each company pretty much runs its own small business to sell cookies. Running their own business, they learn to set goals, make decisions, and manage their money. “

You can order your cookies locally and online by clicking here.

