advertisement

R&B singer HER. is here to raise people on Monday. The popular crooner has arrived with her new single “Sometimes”. Listen and comment below!

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbqyeaAoYxg (/ incorporated)

Today, H.E.R., two-time Grammy winner release a new song “Sometimes” via MBK Entertainment / RCA records. The talented singer / songwriter / musician started the inspirational song at the 62nd Grammy Awards last night, marking her second performance at the biggest music evening.

advertisement

HER. has accumulated 10 Grammy nominations in the past two years, winning two Grammy Awards last year for best R&B album (H.E.R.) and best R&B performance (“Best Part” feat. Daniel Ceasar). In addition to his Grammy wins, H.E.R. is the Black Girls Rock 2019 Laureate “Young, Gift and Black” and won a BET Prize and two Soul Train Music Awards. She was recently nominated for four NAACP Image Awards: Exceptional album – I used to know her, Exceptional female artist, Exceptional contemporary song and Exceptional music video / visual album for “Hard Place” and scored a IHEART nomination for R&B Artist of the Year.

advertisement