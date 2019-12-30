advertisement

Derrick Henry rushed for 211 yards and pinned the NFL regular-season rushing title, as the Tennessee Titans secured a play-off berth Sunday with a 35-14 win over host Houston Texans.

Henry’s last possession, a 53-yard touchdown pass with 2:54 left in the game, gave Cleveland’s Nick Chubb the opportunity to pass for first place among NFL runners with 1,540 yards. He also scored on a 3- and 1-yard touchdown run in the second half as Tennessee with six offspring (9-7) won a trip to the AFC East New England Championship next weekend for their wild card game.

Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of 20 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. Tennessee finished with 467 yards of offense and improved to 7-3 after Tannehill became the starter in Week 7.

advertisement

The Texans (10-6) scored some key players, but were in the game for three quarters thanks to a good run by backup quarterback A.J. McCarron. He struck out 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter that pulled them within 21-14.

Fourth-seeded Houston will host Buffalo next weekend in a wild-card AFC match.

Houston had nothing in dispute in its regular season finale, and coach Bill O’Brien chose to dismiss quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins minutes after the Kansas City win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, McCarron led an impressive 15-yard, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game – the team’s first TD in an opening move this year. Duke Johnson threw the ball over the goal line from 1 yard out for the 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

Tennessee responded in less than two minutes, with Tannehill and A.J. Brown joining a 51-yard ball pass to tie the game.

Tannehill made it 14-7 with 9:42 remaining in the first half on a 1-yard scoring attack on MyCole Pruitt, covering a 16-game, 90-yard march that lasted 8:04.

– Starting the media level

advertisement