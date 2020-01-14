advertisement

Former Prime Minister Henry McLeish warned that voting against a second Scottish independence referendum would be “against democracy”.

McLeish, who was Scottish chief executive at the time between 2000-2001, said: “People keep talking about an Indyref2. What we need to talk about is a referendum on the future of Scotland.

“There is a larger problem and the fact is that the polls have really not changed since 2014 in terms of independence.

“There is a window of opportunity. But the fact is that Labor cannot be seen simply as sticking to old shibboleths, old ideas.

“We are in 2020. We are 120 years after the creation of the party and I think that if we change our point of view in Scotland, we will change the atmosphere.

“There is a Labor vote in Scotland who would like to vote Labor.”

Union leadership candidate Jess Phillips said her party would be “100% committed to the union.”

Prior to her visit, Phillips accused the SNP of being a “threat to opportunity and equality” for workers in Scotland.

“The idea that leaving the UK for a union with our most important trading partner is that Scotland is leaving a union with its most important trading partner only makes sense if you are a nationalist,” said said Ms. Phillips.

“Nicola Sturgeon wants to tell me about the threats to Scotland – the abject shortcomings of the SNP in education and health show that it is his administration that continues to threaten opportunities and equality for workers in Scotland . “

Phillips also said Labor should advocate for solidarity and “internationalism”.

“Labor believes in the union because we believe in redistribution, because we want to bring people together, not divide them, and because our compassion doesn’t end with an imaginary line on a map. Let the nationalists defend nationalism, we should plead for solidarity and internationalism. “

Ms. Phillips is one of five candidates for the next stage of the leadership race.

Favorite Sir Keir Starmer, “apprentice” to Corbyn Rebecca Long Bailey, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Emily Thornberry and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy are also still in the running.

Backbench Nandy described his vision to convince voters across the country that they are fighting the same battle in a Brexit-backed speech in Dagenham, east London, moments after nominations for push it to the next round.

She stressed yesterday that Labor could not “stabilize the ship or play cautiously” by recovering from the worst result of the general elections since 1935, otherwise the party “will die and we will deserve it”.

