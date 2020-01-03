advertisement

Two years ago, Henry Golding was an avid travel host known for his work on the BBC, National Geographic, and Discovery Channel. He is as surprised as anyone else that he plays a fool in the star ensemble – including Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant – from Guy Ritchie’s latest film The Gentlemen.

“It’s crazy,” says Golding. “I’m sitting opposite Matthew McConaughey and doing some really intense scenes with him. It was crazy. But you have to take the opportunity and there are absolutely wonderful professionals around you. And then there are all the guys Guy Ritchie from Worked together from the start, so it’s like being invited to this exuberant club. “

So far, Golding’s clearly defined role in the film was that of the classic leading actor. He is Blake Live’s incredibly sophisticated husband to the author and Anna Kendrick’s often objectified lover in A Simple Favor. He is the princely heir who falls in love with Crazy Rich Asians and the clever Commoner Constance Wu. He is Emilia Clarke’s crazy pixie dream boy in “Last Christmas”.

If I ever wanted to be in a Guy Ritchie film, I wanted to do that. I wanted to be the Uzi guy. It’s a hell of a character

The gentlemen are Golding’s first stab in the club life – if that’s the right word. His character, Dry Eye, is arguably the most annoying man in a movie defined by thuggery. It is a strange development for a learned soul that uses phrases like “I hope you don’t mind”. Even stranger when you consider that Vogue magazine characterized the actor as “with Prince William’s distinguished British accent, a wink from Cary Grant and his very own reverie”.

“But jumping in with Guy was so incredible,” the 32-year-old exclaims. “I grew up with his work. Lock, Stock and Snatch and RocknRolla. I was still working for Crazy Rich Asians when I first met him. We went to his house and drank whiskey – like you – and he told me about the gentlemen and I said, “Whatever I have to do and whenever I have to do it – I do it.” And if I ever starred in a Guy Ritchie film, it would be what I do I wanted to be the Uzi guy. It’s a hell of a character. “

He still has to hold out on the Butch Swagger a bit. He is currently filming Snake Eyes, the third episode of the GI Joe franchise and a spin-off for the top command of the title. The original character is such a lone wolf that his pet is also a lone wolf. Named wood. Golding famously ventured into the jungle to end his grueling Bejalai – the indigenous Iban rite of transition to masculinity – deep in the Borneo wilderness to survive Borneo, a Discovery Channel show. But preparing for the on-screen battle was different.

“We’re taking a break for Christmas right now,” he says. “We had intensive training for a month and a half before we started filming. I think people will be really surprised. They will say: We didn’t know you had it in you. “

Nowadays, Golding is on the “other side of the red carpet” and is as gracious as you would expect from someone who uses this phrase. He had a peripatetic childhood: he was born in East Malaysia to an English father and a Malaysian mother and lived until he was 8 years old in Terengganu in East Malaysia when he moved to Surrey.

“It was a massive culture shock,” he says. “I grew up on the coast. It was an expat community. My mother tongue – and actually only the language – is English. But from carefree walking around beaches to landing at Redhill in Surrey, it’s a big shift. It was great for me. I was a kid. So they are extremely smooth and everything is exciting: the smells and the tastes and the people. It was a pleasure. I think it was a little bit more difficult for my brother because he is four years older than me. So he went straight to high school and knew no one. “

Henry Golding and Matthew McConaughey in Guy Ritchie’s new film The Gentlemen.

At the age of 14, Golding took a job as a hairdresser. At 16 he left school for an apprenticeship with Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa in London. Ward is, among other things, the Duchess of Cambridge’s longtime clipper. He could have been a competitor, Golding says.

“I was a fantastic hairdresser!” He laughs. “I had great potential. Really. So much so that the boss was quite surprised that I went to follow my dreams of being a presenter. “

At the age of 21 and without a special career plan, Golding returned to Malaysia on the advice of several hair customers and hoped to find a job on television. He quickly found work on the 8TV Quickie variety show and a commentary gig on Football Crazy. In 2014 the BBC got him for the Travel Show.

“When I returned to Malaysia for the summer vacation, I watched a lot of TV,” he says. “In Asia, most of the moderators are mixed from Europe and Asia. So you look like me and have the same accent as me. I always thought it looked like a lot of fun. “I’d like to do that someday.” So the seed was planted. But when I left, many of my friends didn’t come to my farewell party. Because they all thought I would be back in a month. “

Golding didn’t want to be a leader. In fact, he had no acting ambitions at all. Lisa-Kim Ling Kuan, accountant and financial controller at Pink Productions, had other ideas. Lisa-Kim met Golding at a party in Kuala Lumpur a few years before writing the books on Crazy Rich Asians, an adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel of the same name. The director of this film, Jon M Chu, had seen everyone for the role. Lisa-Kim insisted that she already knew her Nick Young idea from the book: it was Henry Golding. The problem is, he had already said no.

I thought, “If I love this film, other people will enjoy it.” From then on, I knew that he was special

“Acting came to my mind, but it was a dream,” he says. “But I thought, ‘Oh, when the time is right, when I feel ready, I’ll try. ‘But if you think like this and put on these turn signals, when there is an opportunity you think: “Oh, I’m not ready yet.” A few casting agents had invited me to an audition and I said: “No, no , no. I am a moderator and not an actor. I’m sure there is a great, well-deserved actor who is much better than me for this role. I rejected it at least three times. It wasn’t until Jon [Lisa-Kim] reached me and we had that 45 minute Skype call that I was ready to give it a try. The call was like a slap in the face saying, what the hell are you doing? “

Crazy Rich Asians earned $ 238.5 million on a production budget of $ 30 million. Until October 2018, it was the most romantic comedy of the decade and the sixth highest ever. It was a star project for Golding, Constance Wu and Awkwafina. A month after his box office rock premiere, Wu appeared on the cover of Time magazine under the heading: “Crazy Rich Asians will change Hollywood”.

“I remember Jon returning to Singapore for two or three days,” Golding says. “And he went through a copy – a very, very rough copy – of the film we saw in my living room with the DP and one of the line producers. And I was surprised because I just loved the film. And I thought, ‘If I love this film, other people will enjoy it. ‘I knew from then on that it was something special. However, we did not know how we would capture the zeitgeist and how people would develop. I mean that was amazing. “

He then proved himself to be a romantic lead and worked twice with Paul Feig on Simple Favor and Last Christmas. And yes. He has read the reviews that you want to punch a reindeer in the face.

“Was it the Rolling Stone?” He asks. “I think it was. There was a nice quote about finding a lump of coal in your rectum. Something like that. But you know. I got more feedback for last Christmas when it came to how much it meant to them than for Crazy Rich Asians. They were such polarizing reviews from professionals. But people who actually pay to see it seem to love it. It still chugs and goes over $ 90 million at the box office. We have to so do something right. “

The gentlemen are released on January 1st

