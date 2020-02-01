advertisement

The next two “Mission: Impossible” films will contain a character that has not been seen since the first film in the series. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Saturday that Henry Czerny will return as Eugene Kittridge.

“There is no escape from the past …” McQuarrie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kittridge was the head of the IMF in the first film and spends most of his time chasing Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, who is suspected of being a mole. He finally works with Hunt to catch the real mole Jim Phelps (Jon Voight).

Also read: Nicholas Hoult joins Tom Cruise in sequels “Mission: Impossible”

Czerny joins a cast with Cruise, Nicholas Hoult, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

The still untitled “Mission: Impossible” 7 will be released in cinemas on July 23, 2021;

McQuarrie will return to write and direct the next two films in the action series. He wrote and directed “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” in 2015 and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in 2018, which raised $ 682 million and nearly $ 800 million worldwide, respectively. The films spin in a row to take advantage of the success of Fallout, the top-selling episode of the franchise from 1996.

Paramount publishes the film in collaboration with Bad Robot, Skydance Media and TC Productions.

Every “Mission: Impossible” film was rated, from “Choose to accept it” to “Incredibly good” (photos)

Did anyone ever expect the Mission: Impossible franchise to improve with age? In 22 years, six films and five directors, everyone on Mission: Impossible has tried to improve the previous one – an apparently impossible mission. Has it succeeded? Let us classify the films from decent films that we “accept” to spectacular films that we consider impossible. Paramount

4. “Mission: Impossible” (1996) The first “M: I” film is a mess. It looks great, but it gets confusing and sometimes boring. The double cross, which announces much more treachery, is fine, but not very interesting. What makes the film unforgettable is a breathtaking, spectacular film scene that perfectly captures the potential of future “Mission: Impossible” films. Paramount

6. “Mission: Impossible II” (2000) Since we weren’t specifically invested in the first “Mission: Impossible”, we were pleasantly surprised at how many stops John Woo made for the second. This is a film from the “Matrix” era, but Cruise’s chemistry with the excellent Thandie Newton enhances it. Paramount

5. “Mission: Impossible III” (2006) This is where the series jumped dramatically in quality. The structure – starting with an insane moment, then tracing it back – immediately drew us and Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s darkly detached villain anchored an emotional story. J.J. Abrams humanized Ethan Hunt like never before and really invested in the relationship between Ethan Hunt from Cruise and Julia from Michelle Monaghan. Paramount

3. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011) Incredibles director Brad Bird did an incredible job in his first live action film. This is an action masterpiece for the Dubai Tower sequence alone, but the film exudes confidence throughout. Paramount

2. “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015) Wait: Are we saying that every single “Mission: Impossible” film is better than the previous one? Yes. In Rebecca Ferguson’s “Ilsa Faust”, which brought “Rogue Nation” film to dizzying heights, Hunt finally found his ideal film. Paramount

1. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018) Yes, the new “Mission: Impossible” is the best. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, who has returned from Rogue Nation, give each other a series of four-dog cars and race through them in the most entertaining way. One of the film’s best moves is to designate Hunt as a rival Superman: Henry Cavill is two decades younger than Cruise and looks on screen as if he were twice his size. Part of the film’s fun is seeing if Cruise can accomplish its mission of remaining the most compelling guy on the screen. This is the boldest and most complicated “Mission: Impossible” film – we get the IMF equivalent of a PowerPoint presentation early on – but the film knows that there are too many glasses to list. A short wait is worthwhile. Paramount

If you like this list, check out Brian Welk’s list of all rated Tom Cruise films. It contains a different take on the ranking of the “Mission: Impossible” films.

Where does “Fallout” stand?

