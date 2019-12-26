advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Witcher” Season 1)

Geralt of Rivia has had some nasty monster battles in the first season of Netflix’s “The Witcher”, which is about Kikimora, Striga, Hirikka, Torque, Golden Dragon, Roach Hound, Djinn and Doppler. But when TheWrap asked Cavill to choose his favorite among these beasts, the actor decided that none of them compared to the real monsters in the series: humans.

“I’ll give a really backward answer here,” he told us. “My favorite monster fights were probably the human monsters I had to fight in episode one.”

To be fair, it was a pretty cool fight. But we urged him again to find out which monster he liked to spawn with.

“OK OK. I would say the Striga fight would probably be my favorite monster fight outside of the show,” said Cavill.

Here’s the striga (which was actually princess), in case you don’t remember her from episode 3:

Cavill collapsed as it was for us to shoot the fight.

“Well, the funny thing about everything you shoot is that what ends up on the screen can be very different from what you see on the screen,” he said. “There is always an editing process where the storytellers can express their vision for the story. That means the whole thing you are shooting may look very, very different.” But as for this fight, I was lucky enough to work with a stunt performer in a suit for parts of it. So I had a pretty good idea of ​​what it would look like. And we did practical stunts for myself and the actor. I know they added the effects afterwards, but everything that happened there that day was a version of what you see on the screen. “

“The Witcher” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

