The first episode of The Witcher made two things clear: we should expect blood, and Henry Cavill knows his fighting onions.

Andrzej Sapkowski’s epic world was popular long before Netflix adapted it for the screen. With books and a critically acclaimed series of video games, Geralt of Rivia’s monster hunting antics have long been a hit around the world.

But there’s always room for more bloody fantasies – and with The Witcher’s fight against Blaviken at the end of the first episode, viewers indulged in a grotesquely fantastic sword game. Now Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, has broken off the fight blow by blow.

You can check out the detailed combat analysis below (warning: contains brilliant gore):

One-shot action sequences became very popular on mainstream television after a sensational scene in Netflix and Marvel’s Daredevil. If you have no idea about films, it just means that the camera won’t be cut off once (or at least not, as in the new war film from 1917).

This fight, in which Geralt defeated a number of Renfris thugs, took place in a breathtaking setting. The camera whirls around the characters as they hit weapons and lose limbs.

Cavill said, “The problem with a one-shot scene is that if a part slows down or something doesn’t work perfectly, the whole scene is ruined. There is no time for mistakes. There is no room for mistakes.”

The actor explained that clipped swords are required to enable the scene to be used for “particularly complex or technical or possibly very, very dangerous parts”. While they allow “a lot more moves that involve blood and blood”, they are also difficult because the actors have to fight as if they were using a full length sword.

You can entertain Cavill about The Witcher swords in the following video:

While Cavill was actually fighting in the scene, a stunt double (Lucy Cork) came up for Emma Appleton, which the actor described as the “best stunt performer” he worked with. “It’s a real dance, it takes a lot of patience and skill … there was only so much you could do to actually prepare for a fight that was so technical,” he added.

What’s even more admirable about the fight is its context in the larger story – which was a big goal for those behind the camera. Cavill said: “(Stunt coordinator) Wolfgang Stegemann and I wanted to make sure that the story was told through the fight. It’s not just a random fight … there are two people in a dance and a story is told through this dance. “

As for the weapon itself, Cavill had the opportunity to learn in another video that it consists of meteorites that are stronger and more durable than steel.

At the end of the shot, the actor even said, “I hope I wasn’t too detailed – I’m a little excited about these things.” Be more detailed, be more excited – and hurry and bring Geralt back to our screens.

