advertisement

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Arshad Rivers is a second-year student at East Stroudsburg University. He lives on campus and likes to be a warrior.

“I feel that ESU is now my home. I feel that I come from where I come from, which is Philadelphia, now ESU is something that I keep close to me,” Rivers said.

Arshad’s time at ESU could be up quickly due to unpaid bills.

advertisement

And he is not alone. More than 200 other students have until next week to pay tuition or accommodation, cancel accounts and register for classes, otherwise they will have to leave the campus.

“Being here, being with ESU and being a Warrior is something that I really want to keep doing,” said Rivers.

This situation led to a new initiative from the ESU student government.

Members have created a GoFundMe page with the name Student Support Students.

The hope is to raise $ 50,000. That money will be used to pay student bills.

“I really trust the friendliness of our community and I love to be able to support someone who continues his education. We hope to do as much as possible with the little time we have,” said Leila Bouchecouk, ESU Student Government President .

Students not only help students, but administrators also lend a hand. They also want everyone to graduate.

Santiago Solis is the vice president of Campus Life. His department has worked with risky students on financial assistance, scholarships and grant opportunities. He says that many of the students are the first in their family to go to college.

“It is extremely important for us to recruit, retain and support them to be professionally and academically successful,” said Solis.

.

advertisement