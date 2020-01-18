advertisement

How push notifications work (alerts on your device)

If you have allowed the receipt of push notifications from our website, Chrome (your browser) will alert you each time we send a push notification. You can change this setting at any time.

If you no longer wish to receive push notifications (alerts) from our site, here is how to disable them:

How to manage notifications on your computer

On your computer, open Chrome.

At the top right, click More (an icon that looks like three vertical dots), then scroll down to Settings.

Click on Settings.

At the bottom of the Settings page, click Advanced.

Scroll down to the “Privacy and Security” section.

Under “Privacy and security”, click Content settings.

Click Notifications.

If you have opted for push notification of our sites, the name of our site will appear in the list under “Allow”.

If you want to block alerts and notifications from our site, click the three vertical dots icon next to the site name. Once you click on it, a menu with options: Delete, Edit, Block will open. Choose Block or Delete to stop receiving push notifications.

How to manage notifications on your Android device (phone or tablet)

Option 1 – block all notifications for all websites

Open the Chrome browser and look for the three vertical dots icon at the top right.

Click the icon, then scroll to Settings.

Tap Site settings, and then tap Notifications.

At the top, enable or disable the setting – this will enable / block push notifications for the entire browser.

Option 2 – allow or block notifications from certain sites

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome Chrome app.

Go to the website from which you do not want to receive notifications.

To the right of the address bar, tap More (three dots), then tap Info info.

Tap Site settings, and then tap Notifications.

If you don’t see the setting here, this website cannot send you notifications.

Choose Allow or Block.

