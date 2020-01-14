advertisement

PINE GROVE, Pa. – A man in Schuylkill County says he was injured by what he saw developing in Australia with the forest fires. Now he is trying to do everything he can to help.

A simple Facebook message from a man in Pine Grove has caught the attention of a community in Schuylkill County to help a country in urgent need of help worldwide.

“It’s painful to see,” Tucker Fisher said. “You see all the animals struggling. All workers themselves are maxed out, all shelters are maxed out and it really gets home because I help with shelters earlier, I can feel a little what they are going through, but not to that extent. I can just imagine me. “

advertisement

Tucker Fisher says he has always had an appreciation for animals. That is what made the photos and videos that surfaced from the forest fires in Australia so complicated. He wanted to do something about it.

“I thought to myself,” How can we help? How can I help? ” I finally saw that a few different shelters needed bat wraps, all of these materials, crochet, sewing, everything like that, so I made a note of it and offered it to anyone who was willing to help me learn how to sew a little crochet and I would pay for the shipment to get everything there. “

Fisher calls on anyone who knows how to sew or crochet to help make pouches for baby kangaroos, blankets for other orphaned animals, bat wraps and carrier bags to send to Wildlife Victoria in Australia.

Pamela Rhein has spent hours using her unique set of skills to help.

“I am a big animal lover and I try to help whenever I can, if I am able and if I can, this is why I chose to help,” said Rhein.

Fisher will handle all shipping costs. If you want to help, you can drop off items or send them to Fisher Welding and Fabricating in Pine Grove. He wants to send everything to Australia on January 24.

“These animals come in and they don’t have time to make all these tailor-made, home-made things for them, so if we can make it all, they will be put back into the field, and we save more, so we save them time to make everything. “

From Pine Grove to Australia, hoping that the little things go a long way.

.

advertisement