advertisement

Agriculture

January 19, 2020 Barry A.F.

advertisement

CleanTechnica has posted 40,000 articles since 2008, written by hundreds of authors (a few dozen core documents). There are many who have dealt with current events, many who are instructive / timeless and many who offer useful comparative knowledge, such as the costs of renewable versus fossil fuels.

As the title indicates, CleanTechnica is planning to launch a new section with our most important articles as an introduction to those who are not familiar with the subject and are looking for information about the current state of renewable energy and its potential.

We ask for your help in finding the most important articles we have posted since our inception, topics that a newcomer to the site who does not know much about renewable energy should read to keep up with our current knowledge and how to argue best for a rapid transition to renewable energy in personal and global areas.

Therefore place your best suggestions in the responses, one per message would be ideal. We also ask that everyone vote for their favorite entries. Links will end in purgatory, but will eventually be shown. Also place the title (s) of your recommended articles so that others can view them more easily, one per message.

We are not going to use the upvotes to choose the articles and ignore the less-voted articles to prevent a BoatyMcBoatface situation – every suggestion will be evaluated for its contribution to the mission of the new section. The mood, however, will be interesting to see which suggestions are the most popular.

It is also human in nature to present our choices on recent information, probably because of the way our memories work. Moreover, recent is often more advanced than the past. This has also been found in medical research – recent articles outweigh older research that is still crucial. It is wise to go against this tendency, because some problems were solved a long time ago, but are an important background for someone who is learning about this topic for the first time.

Ideal candidates are articles that solve key pieces of the puzzle, explain basic concepts for people unfamiliar with renewable energy, show that 100% renewable energy modeling has already been worked out, provide a critical background and provide solutions to common personal energy problems and local, national and international policy. As the old saying goes, think globally, act locally.

We thank all employees in advance and look forward to your suggestions.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Barry A.F. I have been interested in renewable energy and EVs since the days of deep cycle of lead acid conversions and recycled drive motors (and $ 10 / watt solar panels). How things have changed.

I am also interested in system thinking (or first principles as some call it), and digging in on how things work from the ground up.

Did you know that 97% of all Wikipedia articles link to philosophy? A very small percentage of links to Pragmatism.

A link to all my articles









advertisement