President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at a ceremony in the recent past

WASHINGTON DC – The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has asked American institutions to support indigenous African solutions designed to meet the governance challenges facing the continent.

The President said that the United States and the world at large have much to gain by making Africa work for its people.

President Kenyatta spoke in Washington DC on Wednesday when he addressed Atlantic Council leaders at a forum titled “The Future of the Kenyan-American Strategic Partnership”

The Atlantic Council is an Atlanticist American think tank on international affairs founded in 1961 as a non-partisan institution aimed at galvanizing American leadership and engaging with the world to find solutions to global challenges.

The council uses its forums to influence American policies to make them sensitive to the needs of a free, secure and prosperous world.

President Kenyatta has warned American institutions against advancing democracy as a universal prescription, saying the approach is undermining the foundations on which the concept is based.

He said African countries should have the opportunity to develop new approaches that support and expand democracy in accordance with their realities.

“There is a need to add more nuance to the way we make our judgments on policy, and the resulting interventions, like the United States, should be undertaken,” said President Kenyatta.

The head of state pointed out that Kenya is developing its own local solutions to the political, social and governance challenges it faces through the Bridge Construction Initiative (BBI).

He said the BBI process “is a local (Kenyan) solution to a divisive political culture that has often sparked electoral crises in the past thirty years”.

The Kenyan leader noted that BBI, which was conceived as the anchor of his “handshake” with Raila Odinga, his main opponent in the last presidential election, aims to fight post-election cyclical violence by ensuring inclusiveness in government.

He said that inclusion is necessary in Kenyan politics for democracy to flourish, adding that his meeting with Raila Odinga “disoriented the politics of extremism and division”.

President Kenyatta invited the Atlantic Council and other similar US institutions to take an interest in the BBI, saying the process will lead to bold reforms that will promote inclusion, economic uplift, the fight against corruption and institution building.

“As a think tank, you should deepen the BBI process. It is not as simple as it sounds. We have found a number of countries seeking to learn lessons by trying to reorganize their political and social contracts.

“We were open to sharing. Over time, I think it could emerge as a unique model that can be adopted and domesticated elsewhere in Africa and around the world, “said President Kenyatta.

Regarding the African-American partnership, the president warned against repeating historic errors by calling on African and American institutions to focus on exploiting the commercial opportunities available for the mutual economic benefit of all parties.

“We have to start looking at Africa as the greatest opportunity in the world, if you can dare to look at it with fresh eyes and a sense of history. And Kenya is a key country to convert this opportunity into mutual gain, ”he said.

President Kenyatta called for a strong American-African partnership, saying that the current African leadership is not motivated by the perpetuation of narrow partisan interests, but rather focused on the economic empowerment of the citizens of the continent.

“I noticed in the conversation in Western countries and their counterparts in Asia and the Middle East a return to competition in Africa. In some cases, arming divisions, pursuing proxy actions and behaving like Africa is to be taken. This is not the case, “said President Kenyatta.

Responding to questions from the audience, President Kenyatta said that Kenya’s strategy for continued economic growth is focused on designing a social contract that addresses the concerns of all Kenyans.

President of the Atlantic Council

Frederick Kempe said that Kenya is one of the most valued American partners in the war on terror.

Kempe said that despite numerous terrorist attacks, Kenya has remained an economic, commercial and logistical hub of the East African region and a world leader in the development of mobile money and financial inclusion with more than 80% of regional trade passing through the port of Mombasa.

The forum was attended by the American Ambassador to Kenya, Kyle McCarter, former Deputy Secretary of State for African Affairs and also former United States Ambassador to Kenya Johnny Carson, and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield who is a former Secretary of State for Assistant State for African Affairs.

Others were the former U.S. Ambassador to several African countries, Terence McCully, and the U.S. Special Envoy for the African Great Lakes region, Dr. Peter Pham.

