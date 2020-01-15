advertisement

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – Two NASA astronauts ventured into a second all-female spacewalk on Wednesday to complete improvements to the International Space Station’s power system, but quickly encountered a helmet problem.

It was the second pairing of Jessica Meir and Christina Koch outside the orbiting laboratory. Last October, they teamed up for the first outing in the world of two women.

The women were barely half an hour into their last spacewalk when the camera and the lights on Koch’s helmet broke off. Meir tried to put the camera and the light fixture back on Koch’s helmet, but couldn’t put them in the right grooves.

advertisement

Mission Control advised women to remove the camera and the hood-shaped light assembly, rather than wasting more time trying to fix it. The astronauts asked if the spacewalk would continue, given the lack of lighting for Koch.

“Good question and, yes, we will continue and try to get as close as possible to you,” said Mission Control. The astronauts were relieved by the news. “Great. Perfect,” they said on the radio.

“Just be careful,” Koch urged. “You miss this extra protection.”

The helmet problem has put space walkers in their work to replace the old batteries outside the space station.

NASA is replacing decades-old nickel-hydrogen batteries outside the vast space station with more powerful and more durable lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are part of the station’s solar energy network, making it possible to operate everything when the outpost is on the night side of the Earth.

Koch also went out twice with a male colleague last October to install three new batteries. But a load unit then failed, which necessitated unexpected repairs by Koch and Meir. Meanwhile, the rest of the critical battery installations were suspended while engineers understood why the charger failed so soon after new batteries entered.

Engineers now believe that the charger has become too cold in the extreme temperatures of space. The solution: expose the chargers as much as possible to the sun during battery work.

Mission Control expects Meir and Koch to replace three other old batteries, with the operation ending on a third all-female spacewalk on Monday. That would make a total of five spacewalks for this latest series of battery work.

Koch is only three weeks away from the end of an 11-month space mission, the longest ever undertaken by a woman. It has lived 250 miles (400 km) above Earth since last March. Meir arrived at the space station in September.

advertisement