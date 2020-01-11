advertisement

Red Bull has partnered with rapper Denzel Curry to create Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. It is a 5-round rap battle inspired by the fight between young rappers. Instead of going into a ring to fight, the artists step into the ring and confront each other in a rash of rap, trying to outdo themselves with their lyrical skills. The event was launched in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3, 2019. The next stop will be in Miami, Florida on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The Miami stop is particularly important for Denzel Curry because the young rapper is from Carol City, Florida. The event is named after Curry’s alter ego, “ Zeltron ”. This event returned in 2018 when Curry clashed in a rap battle against the New York Flatbush Zombies, presenting a punk style- rap at an event called, Red Bull presents: Zeltron vs Zombies. The event has since turned into a series.

The Atlanta edition has shown a lot of promise, with Curry battling Joey Bada $$ in the ring for all the Atlanta audience to see. This event is a great opportunity to see emerging rappers who have amassed a large audience on the underground music scene.

Curry was recently added to the Bonaroo 2020 list, so it’s time to check it out while it’s still affordable. The Miami event will take place in the Magic City Innovation District from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost less than $ 20.00, making it an affordable event during what is normally an expensive weekend in Miami. Red Bull has celebrated the music, culture and creative minds behind it for 20 years. They organize several festivals, music education workshops, collaborate with artists, etc.

Miami will be crowded over the MLK Day weekend and if you are looking for a different vibe and a fun event you will want to check it out. You can find more information about the series here.

Are you looking to buy tickets? You can buy here.

