advertisement

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets ended a losing streak in six home games with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

It was Hellebuyck’s 18th career shutout and gave him the franchise record for shutouts, surpassing Ondrej Pavelec.

advertisement

Hellebuyck won it with some significant savings, especially in the third period. He even tried to shoot the ball down the ice in an empty net, but hit a Vancouver player.

Kyle Connor scored twice, one in an empty net, to give him a team-leading goal for Winnipeg (25-18-4), who was 0-5-1 during his loss to Bell MTS Place.

Jack Roslovic and Blake Wheeler also had one goal each and Patrik Laine picked up a pair of assists for the Jets, who have won their past 10 games against Vancouver.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced for the Canucks (25-18-4), who have closed three times this season.

Winnipeg led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two.

“I thought we did a lot of good things and made games for most of the game, their goalkeeper staying over his head. It would be a different story if we buried our opportunities.” – Bo Horvat pic.twitter.com/rTkl7k26VW

– Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 15, 2020

The game got off to an unusual start for the Jets, who appeared to score three goals in 37 seconds but only one count.

During a rematch from Jets center Mark Scheifele, the ball left Vancouver’s Brock Boeser ahead and into the net at 1:18. However, one summary showed that the net had removed its anchor and the pellet actually slid under its side, so the goal was not counted.

Four seconds later, Connor received an ice pass from Sami Niku and sent a passer with a Markstrom timer to the side of the handle.

The point kick from defender Anthony Bittetto went from Markstrom at 1:55, but a Vancouver coach’s offside challenge was successful, so the goal was not good.

The Canucks had an early power play, but Hellebuyck stopped J.T. Miller is shot.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 at 14:24 after Adam Lowry fed a long pass to Roslovic and he came in alone and fired the Markstrom high ball.

Ahead of the Canucks Elias Pettersson hit the post late in the period.

Vancouver outscored Winnipeg 13-10 in the opening period.

READ MORE: All-star Pettersson, Markstrom Canucks power to win 4-1 against Wild

The Jets started second in the power play after a late first-period Vancouver penalty and made it count with Wheeler’s goal at 1:12.

The Canucks had two power games close together late, but Hellebuyck got off a Boeser blast and then a Pettersson kick.

Vancouver was leading 27-19 in strokes behind the middle frame.

Winnipeg quarterback Carl Dahlstrom left the game late in the second with an upper-body injury and never returned.

After Bo Horvat hit the crossbar behind Hellebuyck early in the third, the net made a number of excellent saves.

He managed to destroy a pellet that was sliding behind him, made a quick glove save an Adam Gaudette kick and then sprinkled to cover a ball in the final four minutes.

Winnipeg ends on Friday with a three-game hometown against Tampa Bay. Vancouver returns home to host Arizona on Thursday.

PRESS CANADA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement