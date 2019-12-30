advertisement

media_play

Helicopter drops cargo on the brush fire burning in Melbourne suburb

On December 30, an out of control bushfire burned near property in Bundoora, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria. According to the authorities, a fire warning was issued advising residents: “Don’t wait and go now is the safest option – conditions can change and deteriorate very quickly. “The fire was one of about 20 wildfires that got out of control across the state, nine of which were on an“ emergency level ”due to hot, dry, and windy conditions. The same day, authorities reported the death of a firefighter who was fighting a fire near Jingellic on the New South Wales-Victoria border. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has reported two other firefighters to burns in the incident, where high winds saw a truck roll. Photo credit: @ Olivia18261 via Storyful

advertisement