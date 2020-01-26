advertisement

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning.

The former Los Angeles painter died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with five passengers. This was first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. He was 41 years old.

During his 20-year NBA career, Bryant made 18 all-star teams and won five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVPs, and a league MVP. Bryant was a long-time Nike athlete and had a well-known sneaker franchise called Kobe. The popular sneaker inspired a celebration called Mamba Day, which took place on August 24 and was the combination of Bryant’s on-site numbers 8 and 24.

After retiring from the NBA in 2016, Bryant won an Oscar for Dear Basketball in the Best Animated Short Film category in 2018.

Officials still have to confirm the names of the passengers on board the helicopter, but have confirmed five deaths from a crash in Calabasas, California. There were no survivors, the police say.

Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa and his four children Natalia Diamante Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant.

Among his many successes, the athlete announced that his characteristic sneaker line will endure at Nike, as the core of his shoe line is based on performance – not personality.

“We tried to build a company based on innovation and performance rather than on an individual.” Bryant answered a question from FN at the 2016 Variety and Sports Illustrated Sports and Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles.

“If it is based on an individual and retires, where does the brand go? I feel like we have built something that goes beyond the athlete. So far, consumers seem to love our product in terms of performance, so see I don’t make big changes. “

After retiring from the NBA, Bryant focused on growing his media brand Kobe Inc.

“I’m obsessed with what I’m doing now – I don’t play basketball anymore,” he said. “The important thing is to find out what you’re interested in – for me it’s storytelling. It’s hard to do something after so many years. You are defined by what you do, but that couldn’t be further from the truth removed. You have to reinvent yourself and develop. “

This is an evolving story.

