advertisement

The remains of six people were found after a helicopter crashed on a top of a mountain on the island of Kauai while touring one of Hawaii’s roughest and most remote coastlines.

Officials said on Friday that there was no evidence of survivors and that the search for the last person to be recovered would resume in the morning, depending on the weather. Those who were recovered were not identified and their families are being notified, the authorities said.

media_cameraA Coast Guard search and rescue team overlooking Napali Coast State Wilderness Park. Image: AP

advertisement

The search for a helicopter with a pilot and six passengers from two families began after a tour of the Na Pali coast of Kauai was reported on Thursday evening that it was overdue. According to the Coast Guard, two passengers are believed to be minors. Steep terrain, poor visibility, restless sea and rain would have made the search difficult, the agency said.

The helicopter company identified as Safari Helicopters contacted the coast guard around 6 p.m. The authorities said Thursday the plane was about 30 minutes past due.

A person who answered the phone on a number provided for Safari Helicopters declined to comment and hung up.

media_cameraAuthorities say the helicopter owner asked for help about 45 minutes after the helicopter returned from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali coast on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, the pilot left the area of ​​Waimea Canyon known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” at 4:40 p.m. local time, the last time the helicopter was in contact, the police said in Kauai.

The Eurocopter AS350 has an electronic emergency transmitter, but no signals were received. The tracking devices are said to be activated when a plane crashes, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.

The FAA requires that the locators withstand shocks. However, it is possible that the device will stop working in the event of an extreme crash, said Gregor.

He said the agency is reviewing the company’s security report, but will likely not deliver a full report until Monday. It is being investigated together with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Republican Ed Case from Hawaii has led to fatal accidents over the years, blaming the FAA for not taking the efforts to improve NTSB security seriously and for the industry not to regulate itself. He said, “Innocent life pays the price.” The FAA said it does random and regular surveillance of all Hawaii air travel operators and ensures that companies address all issues. Mr. Gregor said the agency has no concerns about the industry across the country.

The NTSB Aircraft Accident Database lists nine crashes on Hawaiian helicopter tours over the past 10 years, including three fatalities. After a Hawaiian skydiver crashed in June and killed eleven people, the NTSB asked the FAA to tighten its parachute regulations.

media_camera The island is largely uninhabited. Image: AP

The FAA said at the time that it had made changes to address the NTSB recommendations. The helicopter that crashed this week on a route used by all tour helicopters was found in a mountainous region inland off the coast of Na Pali, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after travel destinations in Hawaii, and in the film “Jurassic Park , “

Towering mountains with deep gorges and huge waterfalls form the interior of the uninhabited state park.

Red rocks with thick jungle crowns rise from the Pacific Ocean to over 1,219 meters.

Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based lawyer and helicopter pilot who has worked on several crashes involving similar helicopters in Hawaii, said tour operators on Kauai face unique challenges due to the weather and topography.

Kauai “has a microclimate, so the weather at the airport will be different than at the top of the crash,” said Sanger. “These microclimates can develop very quickly and also dissolve quickly, making weather reporting difficult.” Dan Dennison, spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, who has visited and photographed the area for years, said that winter is more rainy and brings turbulent seas with it.

“You can have very low ceilings. You can have fog and cloud banks that move in very quickly. They can have heavy rain and strong winds that sometimes make flying difficult, if not impossible, ”he said.

The coast has beaches that could potentially serve as emergency landing zones, but they are “rare and far apart,” Dennison said.

And even on the beaches that are there, you could hardly land with a helicopter. “Kauai is incredibly unforgiving terrain,” said Sanger. “If you lose the engine, there is simply no place on the flight route to land on.”

Originally published / found as Six Dead in Hawaii Helicopter Crash

advertisement