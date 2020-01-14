advertisement

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reported on their decision to “jump” from “Project Runway” after 16 seasons together.

The Emmy award-winning duo spoke on Wednesday during the Television Critics Association panel discussion about continuing their hosting responsibilities in Amazon’s new fashion design competition, “Making the Cut”.

“When everything fell apart and the show went to another owner, it was like that for me, okay, we will either just go back there and it will be the same old as the old one – or now it is an opportunity to jump ship” said Klum.

“I called Tim and said I would jump on this ship. Are you with me? I don’t know where we’re going, but I’m very excited to see what we can do.”

“We jumped together,” added Gunn.

The two explained the limiting factors of “Project Runway” that led to their decision to leave the show and start “Making the Cut” with executive producer Sara Rea.

“Our hands were tied,” said Klum. “Because our imagination was bigger than what we could or couldn’t do, because there is a certain look for a show that you sometimes don’t want to change.”

“When you do a show, someone always has to pay for it, and others want you to do certain things so that you don’t have the creative freedom that you have when you don’t have one (if someone is like), okay you design for this water company so you have to do something with these water bottles and lids, for example, ”she said. “So that’s what we had to do for this episode. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“In general, we were always a show that never had the biggest budget. If you have a bigger budget – thanks to Amazon – you can travel to Paris and Tokyo and show these designers different things that give your clothes so much creativity. “

Gunn added that he believed that “Project Runway” was limited by the rigid format.

“Who knew it would be a success when we started season 1 of Project Runway? I didn’t, “said Gunn.” I thought that would be a good conversation at a cocktail party. It will never happen again. When we returned to season two, we were kind of in step, in a formula that was in season 1. And she continued in season 3 and finally in seasons 10 through 16 and we couldn’t get it out, “he said.” There was a fear, not among us – we were the ones who were creative and thinking innovatively about what we wanted to do – but from the point of view of where the show was taking place, there was a fear of leaving this formula. “

The winning look of each episode of “Making the Cut” can be bought on Amazon. The winner will receive a million dollars and their own Amazon clothing line.

