A three-vehicle accident caused heavy tailgates on one of the busiest crossings in Tayside.

The accident took place at Friarton Bridge on the A90 Dundee at Perth Road at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The incident occurred on the northern section of the route.

No one was injured, but the vehicles involved would have blocked the route, causing heavy traffic.

M90 Friarton Bridge – J11 Barnhill – Accident, all lanes are restricted northbound https://t.co/THoxe96J8f #TSIncident

– Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 22, 2020

A police spokesperson said, “We were called to reports of an accident on the M90 ​​northbound just at the Friarton Bridge at around 5:25 pm.

“They (the vehicles involved) are blocking the road.”

Traffic Scotland said at 7:30 p.m. that all lanes had been cleared.

M90 Friarton Bridge – J11 Barnhill – Accident, All restricted northbound lanes have been cleared. #TSIncident

– Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 22, 2020

