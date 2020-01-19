advertisement

The drenched weather will continue to the southeast and over the next few days, “wild thunderstorms” are forecast in parts of New South Wales and Victoria.

“They will span Victoria as a whole and there will be a lot of rain,” said Rob Sharpe, Sky News Weather meteorologist.

“But then wild thunderstorms spread in central parts of NSW, especially in central areas of the state to the east, possibly in Sydney and in the Hunter, where super cells in this region are an opportunity with a dangerous scenario for large hail, harmful winds and heavy rain.

“Maybe we’ll even see a huge hail in some pockets.”

The wild weather lashed Melbourne yesterday, including pinball-like hail and heavy rains that caused a blanket to collapse at a Woolworths store in Templestowe.

Favorable conditions across the state today for more violent # thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon. Thunderstorms move quickly and can cause harmful winds, large hail and heavy rain if they move quickly across the landscape. pic.twitter.com/zTvk7gAg8D

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW), January 19, 2020

There is a strong wind warning in NSW on Monday for the Byron Coast, the Coffs Coast, the Macquarie Coast, the Hunter Coast, the Sydney Coast and the Illawarra Coast.

In Victoria, strong winds are forecast in the Port Phillip, Western Port, West Coast and Central Coast areas.

Mr. Sharpe said the significant thunderstorm threat will end at sea tomorrow.

But the hot weather that “bubbled away” in the central and northern parts of Australia is due on Wednesday to the fire-ravaged south-east of the country.

Fire catchments in northeastern Victoria and east of Gippsland are also under flood protection, according to recommendations issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday afternoon.

media_cameraMonday prediction. Image: sky weather

in the Sydney Today there is a high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening and the chance of a “possibly severe” thunderstorm. It is predicted that the city will reach a maximum temperature of 28 ° C and the relative humidity will be 92 percent on Monday evening.

A storm, possibly severe, is likely to be in Canberra with showers and a maximum temperature of 27 ° C on Monday.

Melbourne has a 100% chance of rain, including strong local falls and the chance of a thunderstorm with a cool summit of 21 ° C.

The storms can continue today in Queensland with the possibility of a thunderstorm in Queensland late Monday morning Brisbane and a high probability of showering along with a top of 33C.

It usually gets very hot for this time of year DarwinHe reached 32C with a slight chance of a shower and a chance of a thunderstorm.

Adelaide Cloudy sky and 23 ° C. It can rain slightly Hobart and a maximum of only 18C while Perth is the place with sunny weather and reaches 31C.

,

