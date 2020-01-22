advertisement

Heavy snowfall hit a window at the Kitimat North Sentinel on Sunday, January 19, 2020, releasing a 12-meter avalanche in the newsroom. (Gerry Leibel / Northern Sentinel)

Without any context, it can be thought that these photos were taken during the Newfoundland weekend blaze.

But while the recent winter storm here in B.C. may have come off the south coast, snow continued to fall north and caused some major problems Monday morning for Black Press Media’s Kitimat press office, the Northern Sentinel.

“On Friday the snow was already at window level,” editor Gerry Leibel recalled. “On Saturday and Sunday it really came down, rising to the top of the existing snow, straight up against the giant panels of windows.”

On Sunday, heavy snow pressure was too much for the building. The windows were shattered, sending a 12m snow avalanche to the newspaper office.

“The two affected rooms were my office, of course, as well as our interview room,” Leibel said. “My laptop froze up – literally and figuratively.”

Leibels journalism instincts started with his first thought being to “grab a chair, get someone to take pictures and let them have fun,” he said.

Kitimat County work crews spent most of the day removing snow and glass from the office and riding on broken windows. They will not be repaired until the snow mount against the building has been removed or thawed.

“Currently, there are three massive dehumidifiers burning in both offices, drying wet carpets,” Leibel said.

But locals don’t have to worry about their Thursday edition of The Sentinel North missing their doorsteps – it turns out that even a miniature avalanche can’t take over at the newsroom meeting.

