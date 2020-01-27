advertisement

There are shots showing the amount of snow at the airport on Monday.

Heavy snowfall is currently affecting the flight schedule at Knock Airport as it is difficult for airport employees to deal with the conditions.

A post by Ireland West Airport, also known as Knock Airport, on Twitter on Monday afternoon explained the impact of conditions on Mayo Airport on Monday.

“The current situation at the airport as heavy snowfall affected our flight schedule this afternoon,” says the post that accompanies the video.

“Our operations team is working to clear the slopes, but the current conditions and the persistent heavy snowfall are challenging.”

For more information on the situation on flights to and from the airport, see the live flight information section on the Ireland West Airport website.

Met Éireann had reported snow conditions over the weekend and a weather forecast for the whole country will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Most recently, Met Éireann warned of heavy or prolonged winter showers over Münster, Connacht and West-Ulster, which will spread to all areas to the east in early Monday evening with the risk of hail and thunder.

