advertisement

Heavy snowfall warnings are in effect for Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. The Central and North Okanagan is due to quantities of 20-30 cm. (Photo: Driveway Camera)

Heavy snow warning for Coquihalla Highway

Expected 20-30 cm of snow for the North and Central Okanagan and other Inner Regions

advertisement

Major snowfall warnings are in effect for Coquihalla Highway.

Snow in Coquihalla will begin Tuesday evening as snow levels approach 900 meters, according to Canada Environment.

On Tuesday morning, snow levels will approach the summit, which is set to receive 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow. The wet snow will change in the rain on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan and other parts of the Interior can expect snow to continue coming toward evening.

“We expect a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow between this evening and Tuesday evening across the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson,” Environment Canada said at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Environment Canada urges drivers to consider postponing nonessential trips until conditions clear, as the rapidly accumulating snow will make highways, roads, crossings and parking lots difficult to navigate.

To report severe weather conditions, send an email to BCStorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Energy for hundreds in the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Crash causes power outage near Falkland

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement