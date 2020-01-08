advertisement

Heavy snow closes schools and affects travel in Nova Scotia

Winter weather forced schools, transportation services and businesses to close when snow fell on January 8th in Halifax, Nova Scotia, local media reported. According to Environment Canada, Halifax was under a snowfall warning with a forecast of 20 to 30 cm (approx. 8 to 12 inches) of snow. The weather service said the winds could reach up to 70 km / h. Several schools and universities in Halifax have been closed due to the weather, local media reported. Some Halifax Stanfield International Airport flights and certain bus routes were canceled or delayed on Wednesday. Local media reported that the crews used more than 200 snow clearers to clear the area’s roads. Credit: HaligonianType1 on YouTube via Storyful

