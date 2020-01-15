advertisement

In parts of South Africa, dam levels have improved slightly due to continued rain.

Photo: SANews.gov.za

“The dam waters increased 1% week to week, while the national average was 60.2% – an improvement from 59.2% the previous week,” said the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Wednesday.

Settlement, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu encouraged South Africans to use water sparingly, although dam levels have improved as drought is still prevalent in some communities.

“The Eastern Cape and parts of the North Cape are in turmoil and are among the worst provinces that are exposed to extremely dry conditions,” said the Ministry of Water and Sewage.

This week, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation noted that rainfall in Gauteng increased the dam to 101.2%, followed by the North Cape at 77.5%. The North Cape government recently declared the drought a disaster in the province.

“Hydrologically, the Gauteng and Northern Cape dams fill up faster because they have fewer smaller dams that are filled with the least amount of rain,” the department said.

The Mpumalanga Dam rose to 73.3%, followed by the Free State with 67.7%.

The dam share in the northwest rose to 61%, while the share in KwaZulu-Natal rose from 53.4% ​​last week to 54.3%.

Dam levels in Limpopo improved from just under 50% two months ago to 58.5% this week. – SAnews.gov.za

