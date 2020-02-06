advertisement

Heavy rains hit parts of Australia on February 6, while the country’s northwest is preparing for the first severe tropical cyclone.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of the Riverland and Murraylands districts in South Australia and in parts of the Central, East Gippsland, North Central, North East, and West and South Gippsland districts in Victoria.

State emergency services warned people that in areas affected by bushfires in Victoria, the outflow of rain into waters could include debris such as ash, earth, trees, and rocks, and landslides could occur.

Flood warnings were also issued for Queensland, where some 200mm of precipitation fell in some places, along with flash floods that caused commuting delays.

In the capital of the state of Brisbane, emergency services responded to two crashes south of the city and issued a red warning.

New South Wales has also been warned of heavy rain and flooding. A rainy season of several days is expected there. In the coastal areas between Forster and Wooli, wind speeds of over 90 km / h are possible in February.

“There is a great inflow of warm east humid air into the system and we are seeing this kick-off today in the form of rainfall,” BOM forecaster Mike Funnell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We expect these larger sums and heavier rainfall to reach the northeast coast of NSW and then slowly migrate south.”

The coastal communities in northern Western Australia are being asked to prepare for a hurricane that is expected to develop off the west Kimberley coast today. The Pilbara coast can expect storms from Friday and severe cyclones on Saturday, according to BOM. The cyclone is expected to bring destructive winds of up to 150 km / h as it approaches the coast.

“People in or near Port Hedland to Mardie, including the towns of Port Hedland, Whim Creek, Point Samson, Wickham, Roebourne, Karratha, Dampier and Pannawonica, need to prepare for the cyclone weather and emergency equipment with first aid kit and organize flashlight. portable radio, spare batteries, food and water, ”said the office.

Wet weather has brought relief to parts of Australia after a summer of record-breaking bush fires that have destroyed more than 11.7 million hectares of land since September. Some of them were still burning in NSW and Victoria, the country’s most populous country. Around half of the fires are not included.

Around 2,500 homes have been destroyed in the country since September, 33 people and an estimated 1 billion domestic animals have been killed. However, officials have warned that the threat is not over and the country may be fighting the flames for weeks to come.

Reuters contributed to this article

