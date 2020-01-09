advertisement

Heavy rain rises before the expected hurricane

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology measured precipitation of up to 142 mm in the 24 hours to 9 a.m. on January 9, when a tropical low was slowly moving overland near Maningrida in the upper part of the Northern Territory. The office said the low point was expected to enter waters off Northeast Kimberley on Saturday and then “turn into a tropical cyclone.” Areas around Darwin could expect storm winds if the low turned into a cyclone, the office said, while heavier rain was expected. At the time of writing, the office had canceled a severe thunderstorm warning for the Darwin area, but warned that the storm could improve overnight. This video of high winds and rain Maningrida was recorded by Ingrid Stonhill of the Bawinanga Aboriginal Corporation. Photo credit: Ingrid Stonhill via Storyful

