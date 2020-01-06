advertisement

Heavy rain is expected to hit the southern coast of B.C.

Up to 90 millimeters of rain are expected

People who go back to work and school after the winter break should pack an umbrella for the rain showers expected on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a humid Pacific frontal system will bring 60 and 90 millimeters of rain to the mainland and east island of Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday mornings, with rain expected to drop in the afternoon.

Drivers are required to take care of collecting road water and flooding in low-lying areas.

Further east in the Fraser Valley, the environmental agency has issued a winter storm warning for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna and Highway 3, Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton. The highways are expected to receive 10 to 15 centimeters on Monday and another 10 to 20 centimeters at night.

