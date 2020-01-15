advertisement

It’s been an incredibly dry summer so far, but that’s going to change as massive rain is forecast for next week – a summer that’s already started in parts of the country.

Humidity has formed on the east coast in the past week, and this humid air has already reached Tasmania and Victoria.

Melbourne was experiencing part of the wild rain event yesterday when heavy rains and thunderstorms hit the city and triggered flash floods.

Sky News weatherChief meteorologist Tom Saunders said the huge rain event was caused by a number of things.

“Partly because the monsoon developed over northern Australia last week, which provided moisture up there, but we also had east winds on the east coast, which means that moisture from the Coral Sea and Tasman Sea flows into this trough and then this moisture increases and causes showers and thunderstorms, ”he said.

We can expect this weather in parts of Australia in the coming week.

NEW SOUTH WALES

NSW will finally get much-needed rain in parts of the state where there have been no serious falls for months.

Most of the state is expected to receive rain as of today, with the exception of the West and Southwest. The cases will continue until Monday.

Areas on the south coast and in the southern plateaus are expected to receive up to 30 mm, but the Bureau of Meteorology indicates that the rain will be patchy and accurate falls are difficult to predict.

Next Monday a low pressure system will bring widespread and heavy rain to the west.

When Dubbo picks up its 50 mm forecast, it will be the heaviest rain the city has had inland for 12 months.

Tamworth is also expected to have 50 mm of rainfall – the heaviest in 10 months.

As of today, severe falls are expected for the central and north coast of New South Wales. Sydney will suffer violent falls today.

Rain is also expected over the fire areas in NSW, with an average of 25 to 50 mm to be expected in the south of the state.

“That’s enough to slow down large fires, maybe even put out some smaller fires, but probably not enough to put out the bigger fires,” said Saunders.

The NSW SES also warns that much-needed rain could bring new risks, including flash floods, falling trees, and landslides after fire extinguishes trees and growth.

“While rain is being welcomed, heavy rains and storms in areas affected by fires can lead to dangerous conditions such as increased risk of flash floods, falling trees and landslides,” said Paul Bailey, deputy commissioner of NSW SES.

“In areas affected by fires where vegetation has been destroyed, water from heavy rains can flow into the river beds. Flash floods could occur in areas that we would not normally see.

“NSW SES also asks residents in areas affected by fire to watch out for possible landslides because the ground and roads can be damaged, increasing the risk of slipping.”

VICTORIA

Thunderstorms that hit Victoria yesterday will remain in the east of the state today, but instead of easing the currently active flames, this could mean more bushfire problems again.

A bolt of lightning started fires in eastern Great Otway National Park in Victoria yesterday, and authorities fear that this could also happen in the fire-stricken regions of East Gippsland and North East.

Strong falls are forecast for the east of the state from today to the weekend.

“These storms move slowly and there is a high level of moisture. That means flash floods will be the greatest threat from these storms in the next few days,” said Saunders.

Thunderstorms are also likely to create harmful winds and carry large hail and heavy rains, causing flash floods.

There was also a street water alarm in Melbourne last night after some western suburbs like St. Albans saw up to 77mm of sudden rain.

The rain helped clear up the dangerous bushfire smoke in the city, which resulted in the closure of a runway at Melbourne Airport and some delayed flights.

By Monday, a second weather system will form over West Victoria, with the risk of flash floods and harmful wind gusts.

QUEENSLAND

It will be very wet in Queensland in the coming days, and falls are forecast for the entire coast. Hopefully the drought-stricken western regions will also get some rain.

Saturday and Sunday will be the best falls on the Queensland coast, but storms should return and move inland early next week.

The storm cell could bring the heaviest rain in months for places like Longreach.

“In some areas where you are in a good storm, you can see the heaviest rain in years,” said Saunders.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast are expecting up to 50mm next week, while Rockhampton and Bundaberg could get up to 25mm.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

The southern state is also hoping for severe falls in its fire-ravaged regions – including Kangaroo Island.

But the heavy rain is likely to cause more trouble with a worrying weather system on Monday.

“We have seen widespread storms with harmful wind gusts, further flash floods and even super cell storms. So it will rain a lot,” said Saunders.

TASMANIA

The Apple Isle is being hit by the same weather system agencies they warned about on Monday.

Heavy rain and massive thunderstorms are expected for most of the state.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory will have typical rainy weather this week, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the next week.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Perth is expecting a sunny, warm week. Conditions calm down in the north of the state, where the tropical cyclone Claudia used to bring heavy rain and harmful wind.

