To be called a “climate change denier” is “ridiculous and worrying”.

Youtuber and climate realist Naomi Seibt said that after “examining science on both sides of the spectrum”, she “became enthusiastic” about climate change and realized that “what climate skeptics say“ made a lot of sense scientifically “.

Ms. Seibt, she started at a young age to “question a lot of mainstream politics” and “also got a lot of backlash from friends and family”.

Ms. Seibt said that climate change is a “topic that is very one-sidedly very strongly represented in the mass media”.

“If you questioned the mainstream [school] narrative, you would be called the” Climate Change Denier, “which is ridiculous and absolutely worrying.

“To deny something is a very serious insult, especially in Germany, because it should remind you of the insult” Holocaust denier “.”

