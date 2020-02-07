advertisement

Heavy rains in large parts of NSW break the state’s horror bushfire season, but also concern emergency services with flooding along the coast.

Up to 300 millimeters have been registered in some parts of the north coast, with similar totals expected in the Sydney catchment area by the end of the weekend.

advertisement

Jane Golding, acting NSW manager at the Bureau of Meteorology, says rain could cause streets in the city to flood, but much less will fall in the drought-stricken west of the state.

“Most of the rain looks like it will affect coastal areas and the east side of the watershed. Some showers will make it, but we don’t expect the same flood rain,” Golding told reporters Friday.

People commute to work on February 7, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Brendon Thorne / Getty Images)

State emergency services in New South Wales have responded to 683 jobs across the state since the rain came on Wednesday.

In the region of the northern rivers, a car was washed off the road in Glenreagh, and two people had to be rescued from a caravan in Tyagarah because the flooding increased.

“The biggest damage to date has been leaky roofs, damaged land, fallen trees, and stranded drivers, some of whom have tried to drive through flooded areas,” said SES Commissioner Carlene York on Friday.

SES will move resources to Illawarra and the south coast this weekend as the weather system moves south.

“The areas damaged by fire pose additional risks because heavy water and flooding are (more) likely to have fallen trees and are more likely to drain,” said York.

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative, says the rain is breaking the back of the horror bushfire season.

“The rain is good for businesses and farms, and it’s also very good for putting out some of those fires we’ve been dealing with for many, many months,” the commissioner told ABC TV on Friday.

“We don’t want the tsunami to cause major damage and disruption, but it’s certainly a welcome change from the relentless campaign of hot and dry weather.”

40 fires are currently burning in NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning extending from Lismore to Wollongong on Friday morning.

Sea wind and surf warnings are also posted on the coasts of Macquarie, Coffs, Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra on Friday and Saturday.

There are currently flood warnings for the Bellinger, Kalang, Orara and Paroo rivers.

advertisement